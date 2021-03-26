[Correction] GOGL – Special General Meeting

26.03.2021



Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that a Special General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on March 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda (the “Meeting”). The following resolution was in line with the proposal in the notice to the Meeting.

The Company’s authorized share capital be increased from US$10,000,000.00 divided into 200,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$15,000,000.00 divided into 300,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the creation of 100,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 26, 2021



