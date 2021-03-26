DONY Develop Nano Face Masks For Int'l Distributors, Pharmacies, E-commerce, Hospital & Clinics, Long Term Care Centers

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking the ultimate protection curb the COVID-19 infection? Vietnam researchers develop high-quality face masks with verifiable authenticity - Dony Masks.

“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.

In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for." - said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment Company.





Understanding the huge risk of using unqualified masks, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19, Vietnam researchers develop high-quality face masks with verifiable authenticity. They are the 3ply premium antivirus Dony Mask for B2B (Branded, Customized, Wholesale, Promotional) purposes from Dony Garment Company.

They are guaranteed to meet the global standard with timely delivery and competitive price. Therefore, besides Vietnam, Dony Garment wants to expand the market worldwide to various countries, such as Canada, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, and so much more.

The following section provides a closer look at the manufacturer’s commitment and distinctive features that make them superior to other options on the current market.

About The Manufacturer

Dony Garment Company was established in 2009 as a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation. The company specializes in manufacturing uniforms, workwear, and casual clothes.

It was until 2020 that Dony Garment received much attention at both the domestic and international levels. That is thanks to the high-quality Dony face masks it has manufactured amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks are well-made and meet strict requirements for exporting to big international markets, including North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

In addition to the business aspect, Dony Garment also emphasizes humanitarian and social responsibility through numerous donation events during the health crisis. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment, committed to deduct 5% of the total revenue for donations and community services.

To be specific, the company organized the “face mask bus” in Ho Chi Minh City. The project aims to provide 100,000 free masks for residents and workers in the city and nearby communities.

Dony Garment also hosts other practical and meaningful community activities, such as donating masks for the elderly and small children in difficult circumstances and sponsoring the Quy Nhon Marathon to contribute to the “Light in the Highlands” fund.

In June 2020, Dony Garment was honored to become one of the Vietnamese business communities donating medical supplies to the people of the US. At the ceremony, the company presented 100,000 face masks, equivalent to more than 10.5 billion VND (equivalent to approximately 455 thousand USD and 385 thousand EUR).

Dony Mask is confident to be the only reusable mask that successfully passed through several quality checks and was accepted for public use in the US.

Why Are Dony Masks Superior To Other Masks?

Different Types Of Masks

Wearing a face mask in public places is becoming a must during the pandemic. It is the fundamental and most effective practice to actively protect yourself and others against the rapid spread of the virus.

However, there are several brands of face masks available on the market that may confuse most people. People divide face masks into two distinct groups: surgical face masks and cloth face masks.

The former, also known as medical face masks, is more effective in hindering droplets from others but is designed only for one-time use. That raises another question about their impacts on the environment.

Meanwhile, the latter is a sustainable and economical alternative since they are washable and usable multiple times. Despite that, they are not as effective as medical masks owing to the lack of a filtration system.

Is There Any Solution To Both Economical And Effective problems?

Yes. Vietnam researchers develop high-quality face masks with verifiable authenticity, called Dony masks. Dony masks come in various colors for different preferences and are eco-friendly, as they are usable up to 60 washing times while remaining 99.9% antibacterial. Up to now, no masks, except Dony masks, can satisfy this standard.

“We try to cover every base when it comes to ensuring each of our business partners has complete trust in our company, our product, and our ability to deliver an amazing product at bulk prices,” Pham said. “We offer free samples, trial orders, and branding opportunities with logo and label service available. It’s great for corporate unity or to promote a brand.”

They are particularly water-, UV-resistant, and resistant against Coronavirus, certified by DGA - French Ministry of Armed Forces. They contain no hazards or toxic substances that may affect customers’ health.

However, as the masks are a day-to-day accessory, they are made also to serve ordinary requirements, namely being skin-friendly, fungi-proofing, anti-odor, and pollen- and smoke-resistant.

Dony Mask receives different reliable certificates in terms of quality and safety, including:

- TUV Reach Certificate for being toxic and chemical-free, containing cancer-free and allergy-free components;

- Aseptic Inspection Certificate for biosafety and germ-free;

- DGA certification by the French Ministry of Armed Forces for resisting NCovid up to 99% at the first use and 96% after 30 washes;

- Certification for breathing resistance at 1.8mmH2O, suitable for everyone, including sports enthusiasts;

- Intertek Global Certificate for 100% water-resistant, 99.95% UV protection, and 99.9% antibacterial after 60 washes.

Besides quality certifications, Dony masks also pass strict regulations on manufacturing and exporting to international markets. For example:

- ISO 9001:2005 for safe production in exporting factory;

- Certification for Free Sale for permitting free flow of products overseas with no risk of good confiscation at the Customs office;

- FDA Certificate to export to the US market;

- C.E Certificate to export to the European market;

- SASO Certificate to export to Saudi Arabia market;

- Other certificates such as TGA, CFS, 870QD, and further.

“Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market,” Pham said. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”

Users’ Reviews

Most people opt for Dony masks due to their total protection against nCovid by preventing people’s droplets. After a long time of use, they highly appreciate these masks for the following reasons:

- Closely fit people of all ages with nose clips and soft ear loops;

- Consist of 3 layers (3-level filtration system) for better protection from water, dust, bacteria, and small agents;

- Comfortable wearing for long-term use;

- Ready to use.

Their excellent user’s experiences are clearly stated in these detailed reviews:

Cristina Herrera: “Material is great, fit is perfect. Some masks have been too large, and this one fits perfectly. Shipping was quick even though they said it would be delayed. Very happy with this purchase! Thank you!”

Suzanne Franchetti: “Highly recommended! I bought these masks for my 13-year-old twins, and these fit perfectly thanks to the adjustable nose clip and elastic strap. I bought masks from about six sellers, and these are the best and most comfortable according to the children who will be wearing them. We bought extra from this company because we were so pleased. They arrived very quickly.”

Venice135: “These are high-quality masks, and they were shipped super fast and arrived in pristine condition.”

Abbie: “I love this mask. It is so soft and fits my face perfectly, the shipping was fast, and I will be ordering the other colors.”

Newade713: “Perfect fit for my 10 & 12-year-old sons. These are their favorite masks, and we will order more.”

“When you work with Dony, we want you to feel like family,” Pham said. “We believe in karma and in that vein, we want to help bring our clients success and keep as many people as possible safe from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.”

The Bottom Line

How to properly protect your health is always one of the first and foremost concerns, especially in this sensitive period of pandemic COVID-19. Fortunately, Vietnam researchers develop high-quality face masks with verifiable authenticity - Dony Masks.

With three layers for comprehensive protection from germs, dust, and bacteria, Dony masks have been a wise investment for many people. Besides the Vietnamese market, Dony Garment is proud to bring its premium product to all international customers.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.

“Our customers are the most important shareholders we have as a company,” Pham said. “They are our greatest teachers and our best friends. So, we look at every transaction in that light. We want to fully stand behind every item that leaves our factory because those users deserve nothing but the highest quality of product.

That stands true for everything we do at Dony; yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do.”



Dony Garment Company

+84985310123

