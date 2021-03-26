London Cataract Centre Announces Launch of New Centre in London

London, UK , March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Cataract Centre is pleased to announce that they have opened a brand new state of the art cataract clinic in the heart of London’s Harley Street Medical District, utilising the latest surgical technology and procedures to treat patients during lockdown who may otherwise have been left stranded at the back of an NHS cataract surgery waiting list. It has conducted over 40,000 procedures since its opening, performing both cataract surgery and YAG Laser Capsulotomy at affordable prices and with no waiting list.

According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, 35% of the UK’s elderly population continue to suffer from visually significant or operated cataracts and these numbers are expected to increase to 50% by 2035. Based on a recent report there has been a 50% increase in the request for cataract-based surgeries and waiting times on the NHS have increased from an average of 3 months to 6 months in some areas.

More and more people are opting to pursue private ophthalmic surgeries, predominantly due to the long and growing NHS waiting list. Over the last 12 months, hospital waiting lists have increased by 18,000%. This increase is largely due to the fact that all routine operations and referral scans have been delayed due to the resource allocation in providing urgent care for COVID-19 patients. These delays mean that, in some areas of the UK, patients are waiting well over six months to receive treatment for cataracts.

A significant number of patients are now experiencing waiting list times of more than 18 weeks, compared to the government’s target of 92%. Currently, waiting times for patients to be seen stands at over 19 weeks on average. Presently, only urgent specialist care is the top priority of hospitals where delays still stand at an all-time high. All other routine operations have been canceled until further notice. Treatments for cancer have also been halted due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 and also due to the allocation of hospital staff to the COVID 19 treatment wards.

According to the British Medical Association, pre-COVID procedures stood at 700,000 elective procedures per month; a figure that plummeted post-lockdown to just 192,000.. Pre-pandemic, around 600,000 patients waited at least 18 weeks to receive treatment, increasing to 2 million due to COVID-19 and the associated delays. Due to these delays, private cataract surgeries, such as London Cataract Centre, have seen a rise in the number of patients prepared to ditch the waiting list and opt for private treatment instead, which is as safe and, often, much quicker.

London Cataract Centre is a leading cataract surgery operating center based out of London. The centre offers comprehensive surgical care backed by the latest technology and equipment. The ultra-modern centre is located within the iconic Wimpole House Building thereby giving the patients the right ambiance to recover.

