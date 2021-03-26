Correction: CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2021-03-31
|Bonds
|Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.
The following bonds are eligible for delivery:
ELLEVIO AB: XS1562583341, 2024-02-28
ELLEVIO AB: XS1526292815, 2023-12-09
SAGAX AB: SE0010324228, 2022-02-15
SAGAX AB: XS2093119175, 2023-06-16
STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA B: SE0012193894, 2023-09-29
STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA B: SE0013407640, 2022-11-28
SKF AB: SE0014449641, 2024-06-10
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR: SE0010985523, 2022-03-16
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR: SE0012676641, 2023-03-27
Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:
2021-02-28
|Bid date
|2021-03-31
|Bid times
|10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|XS1562583341: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
XS1526292815: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
SE0010324228: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
XS2093119175: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
SE0012193894: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
SE0013407640: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
SE0014449641: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
SE0010985523: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
SE0012676641: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|XS1562583341: 30 mln SEK per bid
XS1526292815: 30 mln SEK per bid
SE0010324228: 30 mln SEK per bid
XS2093119175: 30 mln SEK per bid
SE0012193894: 30 mln SEK per bid
SE0013407640: 30 mln SEK per bid
SE0014449641: 30 mln SEK per bid
SE0010985523: 30 mln SEK per bid
SE0012676641: 30 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-04-06
|Delivery of bonds
|Securities issued in PM part:
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.
Securities issued in AM part:
To the Riksbank’s account in State Street (Global Custodian):
Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX
Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)
Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX
Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST
Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491
Riksbank’s account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank’s account number at Global Custodian: 0145
PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX
Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.
Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):
To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.
|General Terms and Conditions
|General terms and conditions for the Riksbank’s corporate bond purchases via bid procedure 2020:1. dated 17 November 2020 (see the Riksbank’s website).
Stockholm, 2021-03-26
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.