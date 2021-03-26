Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2021 Annual General Meeting

Hamilton, Bermuda 26 March 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Randi Navdal Bekkelud, CFO

Tel: 47 22 00 48 29

Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com