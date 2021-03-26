Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Kenmare Resources Kenmare Resources

Dublin, IRELAND

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

26 March 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSTEVEN MC TIERNAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.0812,254
  
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		12,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.08 EACH

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)Additional Information 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGRAHAM MARTIN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
€4.6115,865 SHARES
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		15,865 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.61 EACH

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-24
f)Place of the transactionIRISH STOCK EXCHANGE/EURONEXT DUBLIN
g)Additional Information 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDEIRDRE SOMERS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
€4.743,940 SHARES
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		3,940 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.74 EACH

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-24
f)Place of the transactionEURONEXT DUBLIN
g)Additional Information 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTONY MCCLUSKEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.149,156 shares
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		9,156 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.14 EACH

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-25
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)Additional Information 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.0411,600
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		11,600 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.04 EACH

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-25

 
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)Additional Information 