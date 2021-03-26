Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)
26 March 2021
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|STEVEN MC TIERNAN
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.08
|12,254
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|12,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.08 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
|g)
|Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|GRAHAM MARTIN
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|€4.61
|15,865 SHARES
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|15,865 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.61 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE/EURONEXT DUBLIN
|g)
|Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DEIRDRE SOMERS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|€4.74
|3,940 SHARES
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|3,940 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT €4.74 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EURONEXT DUBLIN
|g)
|Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|TONY MCCLUSKEY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.14
|9,156 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|9,156 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.14 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
|g)
|Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.04
|11,600
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|11,600 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £4.04 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information