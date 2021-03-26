Danish English

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting approved all items and proposals, including:

The audited Annual Report 2020, including the Board of Director’s proposal that this year’s profits are transferred to retained comprehensive income and consequently no dividend will be distributed

Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities

The Remuneration Report 2020 (advisory vote)

The Board of Director’s proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2021

Adoption of updated remuneration policy for Nilfisk Holding A/S

Adoption of amendment to Article 8.1 in the company's Articles of Association that the adoption of the Remuneration Report is added as an agenda item at the Company’s Annual General Meeting

Adoption of authorization for the Board of Directors to decide that company announcements may be prepared in English only. The authorization is included in the Articles of Association



Jens Due Olsen, Jutta af Rosenborg, René Svendsen-Tune, Thomas Lau Schleicher, Richard P. Bisson, Are Dragesund, and Franck Falézan were re-elected to the company's board. Anders Runevad did not seek re-election to the Board of Directors and thus resigns from the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of 10 members, including the three employee-elected board members Yvonne Markussen, Gerner Raj Andersen and Søren Giessing Kristensen.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

At a constituting meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Jens Due Olsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, and René Svendsen-Tune was elected Deputy Chairman. Jutta af Rosenborg was elected as chair and Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member of the Audit Committee. René Svendsen-Tune was elected as chair and Franck Falezan was elected as ordinary member of the Nomination Committee. Jutta af Rosenborg was elected as chair and Thomas Lau Schleicher was elected as ordinary member of the Remuneration Committee.

In addition, the Board's two ad hoc committees will continue in the form of a Project Management Office Committee and a US Committee. Jens Due Olsen was elected chair and Franck Falezan and Are Dragesund were elected ordinary members of the Project Management Office Committee. Jens Due Olsen was elected chair and René Svendsen-Tune and Richard P. Bisson were elected as ordinary members of the US Committee.

The Chairman’s report will be available at investor.nilfisk.com.

