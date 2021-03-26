Capgemini SE: Availability of the preparatory documents relating to the General Meeting

English French

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,350,278,696

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 26, 2021.

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 20th, 2021

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

In the ongoing context of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the French government to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, May 20, 2021 (hereinafter “the Shareholders” Meeting) will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend, at Studio Canal+, 5-13 Boulevard de la République, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt.

At the date of publication of this notice, administrative measures restricting or banning travel and gatherings for health reasons prevent members from physically attending the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Under these conditions, shareholders will only be able to vote or grant a proxy to the Chairman or a third party remotely and prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting. No admission cards will be issued and it will not be possible to vote directly on the day of the Shareholders’ Meeting. Furthermore, shareholders will not be able to submit draft amendments or new resolutions during the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Capgemini ESOP FCPE (Employee Savings Mutual Fund) and Amundi have been appointed as scrutineers (scrutateurs).

Finally, in order to encourage participation in this important moment of exchange that is the Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders are invited to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting remotely.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed live on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Paris time) on the Company’s website, with a replay subsequently available, in accordance with legal provisions. Shareholders will still be able to ask questions, in addition to submitting written question in accordance with legal provisions. Therefore, as in a normal Shareholders’ Meeting, time will be set aside for the Chairman to answer questions having generated the greatest interest within the period available.

Shareholders will be able to ask their questions,

from Monday, May 17, 20 21, and until Wednesday, May 19, 2021 , the eve of the Shareholders’ Meeting, on the Shareholders’ Meeting web page: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2021-shareholders-meeting/ .

, the eve of the Shareholders’ Meeting, on the Shareholders’ Meeting web page: . and during the Shareholders’ Meeting, directly using the webcast interface, accessible from the same page.

Shareholders are also asked to regularly consult the Shareholders’ Meeting section of the Company’s website for all information regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2021-shareholders-meeting/ .

This section will be regularly updated with details of how to participate at the Shareholders’ Meeting and/or changes to these details to reflect legislative or regulatory developments subsequent to the publication of the Notice of Meeting.

The first Notice of Meeting (“Avis de réunion”), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the BALO (“Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires”) dated March 26, 2021. It includes the instructions for participating and voting and is available online on the Company’s website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini’s Shareholder Relations Department: actionnaires@capgemini.com .

