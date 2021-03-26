UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® ESPORTS SEASON 2021 KICKS OFF WITH RECORD-BREAKING VIEWERSHIP RESULTS

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports broke Season 2020 records during the kickoff of Season 2021 across all four regions: including the European League, Asia-Pacific League, Latin-American League and North American League.





Paris, FRANCE — March 26, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced its best performance to date for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports regional leagues, with record-breaking peak concurrent viewers and average minute audience results in each of its four regional leagues, including respective subdivisions.

Positive performance throughout the first playdays of the leagues further validates Rainbow Six Esports’ ongoing efforts to reinforce the quality and competitiveness across all regional leagues, with:

Extensive efforts in content creation, storytelling and broadcast production value to engage viewers

Improvement to the competitive formats, now streamlined across the four regions, allowing fans to follow their favorite team each week in regular rendezvous

More rewarding streams for viewers due to the addition of Twitch Drops

Continued support of strong organizations, including the arrival of new names in the ecosystem such as T1 and DWG KIA in the Asia-Pacific League North Division.

EUROPEAN LEAGUE

If Playday 1 of the Season 2021 European League saw a massive progression in viewership compared with last season, the trend was confirmed in Playday 2 with the league reaching new heights once again on March 22nd. The European League scored its best peak concurrence viewers (peak CCV) result to date for a regular playday: 110K peak CCV*, corresponding to a progression of 117% compared with the most performing playday of the European League in Season 2020 on that indicator, and breaking the records of all 4 regional leagues regular playdays in Season 2020. The peak was reached during an action-packed match opposing Rogue to Team Vitality, where Rogue managed to overcome Team Vitality’s match-long dominion to send them to the overtime and finally seize the win.

Retention metrics also saw a strong progression, with the Average Minute Audience (AMA) increasing by 190% compared with Season 2020’s most performing playday, to reach 96K* during Playday 2.

NORTH AMERICAN LEAGUE

The North American League experienced a tremendous growth in viewership in its inaugural playday for the 2021 season. During the first match of the season held on March 24th, the North American League broke records by achieving its highest level of peak concurrent viewership with a massive 115K. This corresponds to an increase of 318% compared to the best performing playday in the 2020 season of the NAL.

In addition, NALs retention metrics also saw strong growth versus the 2020 season seeing an AMA increase of 337% with 94K. The NAL featured a tremendous, jam-packed day of action featuring many of the top teams in the league including TSM and Dark Zero.

LATIN-AMERICAN LEAGUE

The LATAM Season 2021 debut surpassed expectations across all divisions, with all three subregions experiencing all time high viewership numbers, further validating that Rainbow Six Siege has maintained blockbuster status within Latin America.

The Latin America South Division Playday 1 on March 19th kicked off the LATAM League competition that culminated in 18k peak CCV and 15.4k AMA, an improvement of 474% and 656% on CCV* and AMA compared to the best performing playday in the 2020 Season.

March 20th was a historic day for the Brazil Division, wherein BR6 hit a record 60.6k peak CCV and 48.5k AMA. This is a more than 40% and 103% improvement on CCV and AMA respectively compared to the best playday of the 2020 Season. Besides, the 2021 viewership numbers are the highest for a Brazil Division playday since its debut in 2017.

Finally, March 21st saw the Mexico Division debut with terrific viewership, with Playday 1 reaching 16.3k CCV and 14.1k AMA, marking an increase of 166% for CCV and 181% for AMA.

ASIA-PACIFIC LEAGUE

Season 2021 was the inauguration of a revamped Asia-Pacific League. Viewership results exceeded all expectations in both the South and North Divisions of the league, confirming efforts continue in the right direction.

Outperforming Playday 1 strong performance, the Asia-Pacific North Division Playday 2 culminated in 96.5K peak CCV and 76.3K AMA, progressing respectively by 345% and 336% compared with the most performing playday of Season 2020 on those two indicators.

The revamped South Division showed very promising results as well, illustrating the reinforced quality and competitiveness of the Australian and South-East-Asian scenes. After positive results in Playday 1, the Asia-Pacific South Division Playday 2 reached a record 71K peak CCV and 53.1K AMA.

The Asia-Pacific League new records bode well for the future and confirm Ubisoft’s ambitions in the region.

For more information about Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports, please visit http://www.rainbow6.com/esports and follow us at https://twitter.com/R6esports and https://instagram.com/R6esports .

*Twitch + YouTube, across all Ubisoft’s channels broadcasting the playdays (international or in local language)

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.



About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed®, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs®, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries

