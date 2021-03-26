Agromart & Sollio Face Class Action for Privacy Breach

English French

LONDON, Ontario, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Sollio Agriculture L.P. (“Sollio”) and Agronomy Company of Canada (“Agromart”) following a cyber-attack on or about May 27, 2020 (the “Breach”). The claim is brought on behalf of residents of Canada whose personal information was collected and stored on the defendants’ computer systems, and that was compromised or accessed in the Breach.



Following the breach, the bank accounts of the plaintiff were compromised.

The claim alleges that hackers were able to penetrate Agromart and Sollio’s computer systems because their cyber security systems were substandard. The hackers then extracted the confidential and sensitive personal information of thousands of Canadian farmers, and made it accessible to malevolent actors on the deep or dark web. The claim alleges that the amount of personal information that the defendants acquired from their customers, and then carelessly stored, exceeds the amount of information that was reasonably necessary for their operations.

The claim alleges that Sollio and Agromart were negligent, invaded the proposed class members’ privacy, and breached various statutory duties, all of which lead to the Breach.

As a result of the Breach, the claim alleges that the class members’ personal information has been compromised and that they have suffered damages. This class action seeks to obtain compensation for the losses the proposed class members have suffered from the Breach.

The proposed class is represented by Foreman & Company Professional Corporation and Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation. Although there is no action required at this time from proposed class members, anyone seeking more information, or who wishes to receive direct updates or any court-approved notices can request to be added to a list of potential claimants by emailing classactions@foremancompany.com.

Contacts:

Jonathan Foreman, Foreman & Company Professional Corporation

519-914-1175

jforeman@foremancompany.com

Margaret Waddell, Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation

1-800-430-3107

marg@waddellphillips.ca