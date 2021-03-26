Bank Norwegian AS: Merger plan for decision in Annual General Meeting on April 27

We refer to the announcement on 17 March regarding approved merger plan by the Board of directors in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS on 16 March 2021. The merger of the companies will be decided upon at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 27, 2021 for both companies.

Please find the English version of the joint merger plan attached. The merger plan and relevant attachments are available in Norwegian and English at our webpage, https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/GeneralMeeting.

For further details please contact:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



