Your car knows how much you weigh: AIA Canada Statement on Canada’s Digital Charter

OTTAWA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada is urging all parties in the House of Commons to work together to ensure Bill C-11 is passed at second reading and referred to committee in this session of Parliament.



“We are encouraged by the agreement reached by Government House Leaders of the federal parties to bring Bill C-11 forward for second reading and debate,” said Jean-François Champagne, President of AIA Canada. “The Digital Charter outlined in the bill will enshrine important principles for data portability and a level playing field which should ensure consumer choice in vehicle repair.”

In 2018, 32 of 44 automakers installed vehicle telematics systems in their vehicle fleet. By 2030, it is estimated that all new vehicles will be equipped with automaker telematics systems.

“Your car knows how much you weigh,” added Champagne. “Vehicle data is comprehensive, and right now, it is owned by the automakers. We are working to encourage the federal government to confirm that vehicle data is personal data and that consumers will have the freedom to choose where their vehicle is serviced in the years ahead.”

Since late 2020 over 22,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org in support of the Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™ campaign. The campaign is an education initiative that engages car owners, policymakers, and other stakeholders on issues related to car data, including what it is, why it matters, and its implications for consumer choice.

About the Automotive Industries Association of Canada

The Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada is the national trade association that brings together the entire automotive aftermarket supply and service chain. AIA's mandate is to promote, educate and represent members in areas that impact the growth and prosperity of the industry. To learn more, please visit www.aiacanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™

Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™ is an Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and Auto Care Association education and advocacy initiative created to generate public awareness around car data — what it is, why consumers should know about it and its unintended implications for consumer choice.