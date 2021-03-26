Sword Group: Shares and voting rights

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2021
Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965
Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965
Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,535,865
Dividends
€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th
Calendar
26/04/21
Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue
28/07/21
Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share
Sword Group - SE 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof
Attachment