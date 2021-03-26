Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement

H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2020, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
12,601 shares
€278,959.55 in cash
Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 818 Second Quarter Revenue Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 729
Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,536 shares for an amount of €1,207,644.90
Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 34,986 shares for an amount of €1,097,181.30
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2020, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
9,051 shares
€389,423 in cash
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
Dividends
€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th
Calendar
26/04/21
Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue
28/07/21
Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue
