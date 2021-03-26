Werner Commemorates Annual Driver Appreciation Spring Celebration

OMAHA, Neb., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to kick off its Driver Appreciation Spring Celebration from March 29 through April 9. Each year, Werner hosts unique appreciation events for professional drivers in the spring in addition to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in the fall.



During the Spring Celebration, members of Werner’s leadership team will visit several terminals nationwide to show appreciation for professional drivers. Drivers will receive complimentary pre-packaged meals and appreciation gifts at all of Werner’s terminals and dedicated sites. All CDC guideline recommendations will be followed. Werner has more than 10,000 professional drivers and owner operators collectively traveling over three million miles each day and supporting a network of 7,800 trucks and 23,000 trailers.

“Our professional drivers have been working extremely hard to keep America moving during the pandemic, and we are making sure their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We appreciate our drivers every day, but twice a year, we make sure to say it loud and clear, thank you.”

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.



