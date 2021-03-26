International Consolidated Uranium Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 755,000 common shares pursuant to the Company’s long-term omnibus incentive plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.67 per common share for a period of five years and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (formerly, NxGold Ltd.) is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company. The Company has entered option agreements to acquire five uranium projects in Australia, Canada and Argentina each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. With Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA), the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia; with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO), the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada; with a private individual, the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Moran Lake uranium and vanadium project in Labrador, Canada; with U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H), the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina; and the Company has acquired the Dieter Lake project in Quebec, Canada. The Company entered into the Mountain Lake option agreement with IsoEnergy Ltd. on July 16, 2020, and the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, as does the transaction with U3O8 Corp. on the Laguna Salada Project.

In addition, the Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and an equity interest in Meliadine Gold Ltd., the owner of the Kuulu Gold Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

