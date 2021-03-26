Blood Sugar Blaster Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Legit Ingredients?

New York, NY, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blood Sugar Blaster is a nutritional supplement that claims to support healthy blood sugar.

Just take two capsules of Vitality Nutrition’s Blood Sugar Blaster every day to support healthy blood sugar levels, promote energy production, and maintain optimal insulin sensitivity, among other benefits. Blood Sugar Blaster is primarily formulated to help naturally support diabetics and pre-diabetics, including those looking for alternative solutions to the condition.

One big problem in the blood sugar supplement industry is a lack of evidence and transparency. It’s always important to remember that supplementation asks consumers to ingest a substance, and many supplements promise serious health benefits with long-term use. Smart consumers should always be careful about what they put into their bodies. Doing business only with the most transparent and open companies is the best way to ensure that you don’t fall victim to a scam or sham supplement.

Blood Sugar Blaster is a company that doesn’t seem to suffer from the same transparency problem of many other supplement companies. The official product website for Blood Sugar Blaster actually has an “ingredients” section that details a full list of all active ingredients in the Blood Sugar Blaster formula. Perhaps even more importantly, the site lists the amount of each ingredient included in the supplement. Some companies cite research studies backing their formula efficiency but include no data on the precise amounts of these ingredients included in their formulas. This makes it difficult to assess the effectiveness of a supplement.

Blood sugar can be an extremely serious problem. People all over the world suffer from high blood sugar, and the effects of this condition can be debilitating. Blood sugar problems can cause atherosclerosis, which is a hardening in the blood vessels. This can eventually lead to neuropathy, among other serious impacts. Improving blood sugar can help promote better energy levels, improved insulin sensitivity, better sleep, and even healthier blood pressure. This list of benefits is also clearly communicated on the Blood Sugar Blaster website.

But as you might have already guessed, no supplement is 100% guaranteed to trigger all of these important benefits. A genuine evaluation of Blood Sugar Blaster requires a deep-dive into the research associated with its key ingredients. Today’s guide will do just that. We’ll walk readers through all of the research studies cited by Blood Sugar Blaster’s creators, as well as the studies they didn’t list. Read on to get the full scoop on Blood Sugar Blaster.

Does Blood Sugar Blaster really work? Or is it yet another diabetes supplement scam? Let’s take a closer look at how Blood Sugar Blaster works, what the supplement does, and how it claims to maintain healthy blood sugar.

What is Blood Sugar Blaster?

Blood Sugar Blaster is a diabetes supplement sold exclusively online through BloodSugarBlaster.com.

The supplement is made by a company named Vitality Nutrition, which markets the formula mostly to diabetics and those in the pre-diabetes stage.

According to the Blood Sugar Blaster sales page, diabetics and pre-diabetics can enjoy the following benefits by taking the supplement daily:

Support healthy blood sugar levels

Support energy production

Maintain optimal insulin sensitivity

Support a deeper and more relaxing sleep

Support healthy blood pressure and cholesterol

People with diabetes struggle to manage blood sugar. Most doctors recommend diet and an exercise plan to manage blood sugar levels. If a diet change and exercise don't work, doctors may prescribe insulin and other medication.

Vitality Nutrition claims to have developed Blood Sugar Blaster based on an “ancient Hindu manuscript.” The company claims to have identified a “5-second daily habit” hidden within that ancient manuscript. They used that secret formula to create Blood Sugar Blaster.

How Does Blood Sugar Blaster Work?

Blood Sugar Blaster uses vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to give diabetics and pre-diabetics the ingredients they need to support healthy blood sugar levels.

Vitality Nutrition claims their formula specifically targets three enemies of diabetes. If you have diabetes or pre-diabetes, then you may have a fatty liver, low beta cell production, and overactive lipids, among other issues.

Diabetic Enemy #1: Overactive Lipids: Diabetics tend to have overactive lipids that “hijack the pancreas,” according to Vitality Nutrition. This could increase cholesterol and weaken the production of insulin in your pancreas. As you gain weight, it makes it harder for your organs to do their job. Overactive lipids make this problem worse.

Diabetic Enemy #2: Fatty Liver: Overactive lipids can affect more than just your pancreas. They can also affect your liver. If you have a fatty liver, then fat has built up within your liver, making it difficult for your liver to do its job. Many people with diabetes have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which could weaken the effectiveness of the organ. You need your liver to filter toxins, and it plays a crucial role in health and wellness.

Diabetic Enemy #3: Low Beta Cell Production: Research shows that chronically elevated blood sugar levels can lead to poor beta cell performance, known as beta-cell turnover or beta turnout. Your pancreas produces insulin using beta cells, so weak beta cell production could make diabetes symptoms worse. Diabetics could have lower beta cell production than non-diabetics.

According to the official website for Blood Sugar Blaster, the formula contains minerals, vitamins, herbs, and plant extracts to fight these three enemies, helping diabetics and pre-diabetic users support healthy blood sugar and enjoy other benefits.

Blood Sugar Blaster Ingredients

According to the creators of the Blood Sugar Blaster formula, by taking two capsules daily, you can purportedly give your body the ingredients it needs to support healthy blood sugar levels, optimize insulin production, and enjoy other powerful benefits.





Here are all of the ingredients in Blood Sugar Blaster and how they work, according to Vitality Nutrition:

Cinnamon Bark Powder: Vitality Nutrition describes the cinnamon bark in Blood Sugar Blaster as “a potent blood sugar regulatory” because it contains methyl hydroxy chalcone polymer (MHCP), which they describe as “a potent antioxidant.” Antioxidants lower inflammation throughout your body by neutralizing free radicals.

Chromium: Most diabetics are deficient in chromium, a crucial nutrient required by your entire body. Chromium appears to play a vital role in blood sugar management. Vitality Nutrition claims the chromium in Blood Sugar Blaster “has been shown to support fasting blood sugar,” which could help diabetics manage blood sugar between meals.

Vanadium: Vanadium is a mineral found in many supplements with studies showing vanadium helps support certain symptoms of diabetes.

Biotin: Biotin is a B vitamin needed for overall health and wellness. Your body needs biotin for physical and mental energy, brain function, healthy nails and hair, and more. Blood Sugar Blaster’s biotin dosage is unusual: most multivitamins contain a 30mcg dose of biotin, which is 100% of your daily value. Blood Sugar Blaster claims to contain 300mcg of biotin, which is 10 times more than your daily recommended dose.

Herb and Plant Extracts: Blood Sugar Blaster contains small doses of herbal and plant extracts, including guggul, banaba leaf, Gymnema Sylvestre leaf powder, bitter melon, cayenne pepper, and other ingredients. These ingredients have been shown to support blood sugar when taken at high doses (typically 250mg to 1,000mg per serving).

Minerals: Blood Sugar Blaster contains a small number of minerals, including magnesium, zinc, and manganese. Your body needs these minerals for overall health and wellness, and you can find similar doses in multivitamins.

Other Ingredients: Blood Sugar Blaster contains small doses of amino acids like alpha lipoic acid and L-taurine, plant extracts like licorice root extract and white mulberry leaf, and flower extract like yarrow flower powder, among other ingredients.

Overall, Blood Sugar Blaster seems to contain the right combination of ingredients that have been shown to support healthy blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Blood Sugar Blaster Benefits: What Does Science Say?

Vitality Nutrition does not claim to test its formula with any third-party lab to verify its safety, purity, or potency.





The company has not published any research in a peer-reviewed medical journal, nor have they studied the supplement on people with diabetes – or even animals with diabetes. There’s no evidence Blood Sugar Blaster lowers blood sugar, increases insulin production, or replaces the medication prescribed by your doctor.

However, there are some studies supporting the ingredients in Blood Sugar Blaster – even if the supplement uses slightly lower dosages than those studies due to its robust combination of ingredients that complete this formula.

There’s a reason so many diabetes supplements contain cinnamon extract. Cinnamon extract has been shown to support blood sugar management in multiple studies. These studies have been small, and some studies have been inconclusive. However, there’s some evidence that cinnamon extract can help manage certain symptoms of diabetes. For example, in this recent study, researchers gave diabetics a daily dose of 1,000 to 6,000mg of cinnamon extract, then observed significant improvements in fasting blood sugar and cholesterol after 40 days.

Blood Sugar Blaster contains banaba leaf, another ingredient found in many diabetes supplements. In this 2012 study, researchers reviewed the efficacy and safety of banaba leaf extract for diabetics. Based on dozens of studies, researchers concluded that it was safe for diabetics to take banaba extract. Researchers also found that banaba seemed to decrease blood sugar levels within 60 minutes of consumption. In a write-up on banaba leaf, WebMD explained that banaba extract seemed to help the body use insulin more effectively. However, they cautioned that more large-scale research was needed in humans to verify these benefits.

Many diabetes supplements also contain licorice root extract. In this 2011 study, researchers found that licorice extract alleviated high blood sugar levels and helped with weight loss in diabetics, among other benefits. Licorice root contains a special substance with an anti-diabetic effect. The molecules within this substance reduce blood sugar and have anti-inflammatory properties, according to a writeup by TheAtlantic, which called licorice “the candy that fights diabetes.” Most studies use doses of 750mg to 15,000mg of licorice extract.

Chromium is another ingredient found in Blood Sugar Blaster that’s proven to support symptoms of diabetes – but is found at a ridiculously low dose in the formula. Many diabetics have low levels of chromium, which is why doctors may recommend taking a chromium supplement. As this 2004 review study published in Diabetes Education explained, chromium plays a crucial role in insulin resistance. By taking 200 to 1,000mcg of chromium per day, you could “improve blood glucose control,” according to dozens of studies. However, Blood Sugar Blaster contains just 67mcg of chromium, less than half of the minimum dose needed to help.

Overall, Blood Sugar Blaster contains plenty of useful ingredients to be classified as a diabetes supplement – but it should be noted that the supplement contains dosages of each that are slightly lower than the studies used. Instead of using clinical dosages of any ingredients, Blood Sugar Blaster contains lower amounts of each but obviously offers more than just one ingredient per capsule. Some may note that these ingredients could be destroyed by your stomach acid long before they reach your digestive tract, but the continual use of natural supplements usually will work best overtime after one to two months of continual use. There’s no direct evidence that you’ll experience any benefits after taking Blood Sugar Blaster, but it is hard to ignore the high profile line up of the ingredients used in this unique combination of extracts and nutrients.

Blood Sugar Blaster Pricing

You can only buy Blood Sugar Blaster through BloodSugarBlaster.com, where it’s priced at around $69 per bottle. Discounts are available to drop the price to $49 or $59 per bottle if you order 3 or more bottles per order.





Here’s how much you pay for different Blood Sugar Blaster packages:

You can reduce the price significantly by clicking the ‘escape’ or ‘back’ button on the sales page. It drops the price per bottle by about $10 each.

Bonuses Included with Blood Sugar Blaster

As part of a 2021 promotion, Vitality Nutrition bundles several bonus eBooks with all Blood Sugar Blaster purchases.

The eBooks are designed to help diabetics get further support for their condition. The eBooks include:





Bonus #1: The Complete Blood Sugar Protocol: This eBook promises to teach users the real cure for diabetes, telling you how to “bulletproof and protect your new blood sugar levels forever.” By following the medical advice in this eBook, you may be able to eliminate diabetes with no medication required, “living a long healthy, happy life” while “stabilizing your blood sugar levels” using natural foods, tricks, and tips.





Bonus #2: Rapid Weight Loss: The Keys to Body Transformation: Want to lose weight quickly with minimal effort? This eBook teaches you exercises to perform today to get in the best shape of your life. The eBook’s recommended exercises will purportedly “shed pounds off your body” with minimal effort or movement required.

Blood Sugar Blaster Refund Policy

You can request a complete refund within 6 months (180 days) of your original purchase date. This is extremely generous and really puts the pressure on the product to perform or simply cash-in on a risk-free purchase of Blood Sugar Blaster pills today.

If Blood Sugar Blaster does not significantly support your blood sugar levels within 180 days, or if you’re unhappy with the benefits of the supplement for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

Who Created Blood Sugar Blaster?

Blood Sugar Blaster was created by a board-certified medical doctor named Dr. Mat Carter, MD.

Vitality Nutrition describes Dr. Carter as “an experienced and award-winning physician” with 27+ years of experience. The company claims that Dr. Carter played a personal role in selecting the ingredients in Blood Sugar Blaster “by helping select the most effective blood sugar ingredients in the precise amounts…” Dr. Carter used his 27+ years of medical experience to formulate Blood Sugar Blaster, and we assume he recommends the supplement to his patients with diabetes.

Further research is still needed to verify the credibility of Dr. Mat Carter and his trajectory in the medical field. Those with severe diabetes are recommended to first consult their own physician before making significant changes to their diabetes plan. Blood Sugar Blaster is not a substitute for diabetes medication but aims to help those with the condition in a pre-diabetes state.

About Vitality Nutrition

Blood Sugar Blaster is formulated by Vitality Nutrition, a rising star in the world of natural health supplements and wellness formulas. The company is based in Miami Beach, Florida, and appears to specialize in selling specific supplements online to diabetics and other people in need.





You can contact Vitality Nutrition via the following:

Email: dan@bloodsugarblaster.com

dan@bloodsugarblaster.com Phone: 1 (305) 615-3467

1 (305) 615-3467 Registered Address: 1504 Bay Rd #1103, Miami Beach, FL 33139

1504 Bay Rd #1103, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Mailing Address: 14261 SW 120th St 103-255, Miami, FL 33186

Vitality Nutrition claims to manufacture Blood Sugar Blaster at a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility within the United States.

Conclusion

Blood Sugar Blaster is a nutritional supplement that claims to support healthy blood sugar levels while helping optimize insulin production.

Some may find research where the supplement’s dosages are smaller than the doses used in studies and competing supplements, but the key with Blood Sugar Blaster is that it uses a combination of natural ingredients that all support and amplify each other's benefits in a sort of entourage effect. There is a lot of real concern in that it may seem like most of the ingredients could be destroyed by your stomach acid long before reaching your stomach, making it unlikely that this formula supports blood sugar or insulin in any significant way, but this is the risk and reward of natural supplementation.

Created in a FDA-registered facility right here in the United States, Blood Sugar Blaster is manufactured in an impressive way. The supplement claims to be doctor formulated by Mat Carter, an MD who attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine. We were not able to verify anything about Carter’s backstory or qualifications, but this ultimately matters very little. Many supplement companies use a mystery specialist to market their product. The real judge of Blood Sugar Blaster’s effectiveness should come down to the ingredients, as well as the studies backing them.

At least a few studies support the use of the key ingredients in Blood Sugar Blaster to improve blood sugar. As we explained above, improving your blood sugar levels is a gateway to a healthier overall life. High blood sugar can cause a dangerous hardening of the blood vessels. Our advice? Evidence suggests that Blood Sugar Blaster might be an efficient natural way to improve blood sugar and boost your overall health.

The compelling story of how Blood Sugar Blaster pills came to be formulated is very entertaining and even informative, it is worth the watch to see if this is the right supplement for you. Given the money-back guarantee and rock-solid refund policy, the onus is on the product to perform, making a purchase of Blood Sugar Blaster risk-free today.

Official Website - https://www.bloodsugarblaster.com

Contact Details: Blood Sugar Blaster

Email: dan@bloodsugarblaster.com

Phone: 1 (305) 615-3467

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: dan@bloodsugarblaster.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com