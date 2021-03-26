ELLUFA International's Smart Contract Audit by Leading Blockchain Security Firm Zokyo Successfully Completed

HONG KONG, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELLUFA International, a leading player in the field of blockchain and digital technologies announced the completion of the ELLUFA Smart Contract audit conducted by renowned blockchain security firm, Zokyo.



ELLUFA's Smart Contract serves as the foundation of its innovative affiliate marketing system and will play a key role in the establishment of ELLUFA International's very own e-commerce platform, ELLU-Chain. The Smart Contract specifies and enforces the fundamental rules and configurations for all community participants and can now be reviewed on Github.

Commit 0146ae81c6441aa0949e12aa6ffe3e34092bb019

https://github.com/zokyo-secured/Ellufa

The entire audit process for ELLUFA's Smart Contract was rigorous and meticulously carried out in accordance with industry standards and best practices to ensure that the contract matches logic and behavior, distributes tokens in a manner that matches calculations, that there is no unnecessary waste of GAS and is not affected by the latest vulnerabilities amongst a number of key aspects.

Successful completion of this audit by Zokyo, which consists of crypto industry pioneers, veteran ethical hackers that have earned bounties from several Fortune 200 companies including (Uber, PayPal, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc), is indicative of the heavy emphasis that ELLUFA International places on transparency and security as well as how greatly it values its community and stakeholders.

In addition, this audit also marks a major step forward in ELLUFA International's efforts to build a strong and vibrant community capable of creating synergies while supporting sustained growth and development of a comprehensive ecosystem by strengthening the community's trust and confidence in its Smart Contract.

Most importantly, completion of this audit puts to account the constant scams surrounding within the blockchain space and, more so, the failure of many start-up projects to achieve their goals. As such, successful audit of the ELLUFA Smart Contract will accelerate participation in ELLUFA's ecosystem and enable the building of a large database.

Consequently, completion of the ELLUFA Smart Contract by Zokyo is a first and essential step toward developing a sustainable ecosystem that is based upon Smart Contracts, Big Data and the collaborative economy

Media contact

Company: ELLUFA International

Contact: Mr. Thomas, Public Relations Executive

E-Mail: thomas@ellufa.com

Website: https://www.ellufa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c1ffc8-0d35-477a-830b-a6a983a6d7ad