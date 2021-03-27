Hoffy Named the Official Hot Dog of Angels Baseball

Angels Baseball and Hoffy will be serving up what Southern California fans crave, the best tasting hot dogs and sausages as the perfect complement to an already great baseball experience.



ANAHEIM, Calif., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angels Baseball and Square-H Brands, Inc. are pleased to announce that Hoffy brand hot dogs and gourmet sausages are now the Official Hot Dog and the Official Sausage of Angels Baseball.

“We take pride in serving Angels fans the best food and drink, and are proud to add Hoffy hot dogs and sausages to our menu,” says Omar Almaraz, Executive Chef of Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Hoffy brand has been a mainstay in the Los Angeles community for over 85 years and beginning this year, Angel Stadium guests will be able to enjoy the top quality of Hoffy beef franks and the distinctive snap and flavor of Hoffy gourmet sausages.

“Hoffy franks and sausages are sure to become a favorite that fans will not only enjoy at the game, but also at home and other family gatherings,” says Henry Haskell, President of Square-H Brands.

About Angels Baseball

The Los Angeles Angels joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961 and have since gone on to win nine American League Western Division Championships, host three All-Star games and capture the 2002 World Series Championship. Over its 60-year history, the franchise also boasts four MVPs, two Cy Young winners, three Rookie of the Year winners, 39 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and 157 All-Stars. Visit the Angels online at www.Angels.com, follow on Twitter @Angels and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Angels. For media information, visit angelspressbox.com

About Square-H Brands, Inc. and Hoffy brand

Quality, taste, freshness, and value. It’s these qualities that have led the Company’s Hoffy®, Bill Bailey’s® and Blarney Stone® brands to be the choice for chefs, restaurateurs, and at home cooks in Southern California and beyond for over 85 years. Hoffy brand Premium Beef Franks, Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, and Gourmet Sausages can be found in leading grocery stores throughout Southern California. Visit Hoffy online at hoffybrand.com, or facebook.com/hoffybrand. For media information, contact squarehbrands.com/contact-us

