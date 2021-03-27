NEW YORK, March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is African music and Afrobeat? Nigerian afrobeat artist and African music legend Waconzy's new music titled AM I CRAZY? is now topping African American afrobeats music charts as Burna Boy pays him homage. This is what afrobeats music sounds like. A combination of African fusion, afro dance and afro pop music. In his decade-long career, Nigerian born reggae dancehall superstar and African music legend Waconzy, who is currently signed to DV8 Media Publishing, has risen from the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers state to the global afrobeat and African music scene. Waconzy is known and respected for his classic African afro beats music and has been compared to the likes of afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Even the 2021 African music Grammy award winner "Burna boy" paid homage to Waconzy on his afrobeat track "oh no no". In the song burna boy said "people think say Burna boy na junkie cos i no sing iworiwoh like waconzy."

"Wacko" and "zany" are the two words that have come together to create the household name "Waconzy." Obinna Kelvin Anyanwu's career kicked off in 2010 with the success of his evergreen African gospel hit, titled "I Celebrate," and ever since it has been nothing but an upward path for the African music legend Waconzy. With over 100 African Afrobeat songs to his credit, Waconzy is now a household name in the global afrobeats and dancehall music scene.

Waconzy's African afrobeats track is an expression of his emotions and he has plenty of that coming from a life of pain and joy. His latest Afrobeat single, titled AM I CRAZY?, talks about the challenges of being a real person in a world filled with fake people who can do anything for social media likes and comments.

This unique Afrobeat hit song cuts across young and old people as it tackles the realest topic that all Afrobeat music lovers can relate to.

Waconzy's latest afrobeat song, titled AM I CRAZY?, is also backed up with a TV show, titled Truth, Money and Celebrity, now showing in 20 countries (including the USA) via Tempo Networks.

Notable lyrics

Am i crazy? Me no think so. The whole of them wanna play me like a bingo

Am i crazy? Me no think so. The vibes just dry play like calypso

Am i crazy? Me no think so. I tell them the truth and they say no

Am i crazy? Me no think so. They say that Waco is a psycho

Listen to Waconzy afrobeats and African music now

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSXOn7linScxSx6htvuXhe7XssLAKlnDd

APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/waconzy/418011557

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7jvzM0JMbFFjF2PfLYabNz

