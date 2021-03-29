ATP Introduces Copper Foil, Fin-Type Heatsink / Thermal Pad for NVMe M.2/U.2 SSDs with up to 3.84/8 TB Storage

English French German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Japanese

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage and memory solutions, announced the launch of its new NVMe flash storage solutions with customizable thermal management. Using both hardware and firmware components, the thermal management solution prevents overheating while ensuring optimal sustained performance, particularly for NVMe solid state drives (SSDs) and modules that operate at blazing-fast speeds while installed in compact systems with little or no airflow.



Thermal NVMe SSD Offerings

The customizable ATP Thermal Management Solution includes copper foil and fin-type heatsink options for N600Si / N600Sc M.2 2280 modules with up to 3.84 TB and controller thermal pad for N600Si U.2 SSDs with up to 8 TB capacities. They are recommended for applications requiring stable and sustained read/write performance at high temperatures. Both come with advanced Power Loss Protection (PLP), Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) ECC algorithm, RAID engine support, and end-to-end data path protection.

ATP Thermal Management vs. Traditional Solution

Most SSDs are equipped with a thermal throttling mechanism, which cools the device by reducing the clock speed when a certain temperature is reached. Such mechanism, however, typically causes drastic performance drops, thus making it difficult to sustain the performance.

The ATP Thermal Management Solution combines firmware technologies and hardware options to meet customers’ unique thermal requirements for different use cases and scenarios, while ensuring optimal sustained performance even in extreme temperature shifts.

Close collaboration with the customers is a hallmark of the process. First, assessment of the system/mechanical and performance criteria is done. User applications and specifications such as temperature, airflow, mechanical design, workload requirements, and other relevant factors are carefully considered.

Since air flow may vary depending on the fan and drive location, simulation tests are performed using a proprietary ATP-built mini chamber to recreate as closely as possible the thermal environments based on customers’ profile. Necessary adjustments are then made to ensure the most optimal solution to meet the requirements.

The Thermal Management Solution is then customized based on the intensive assessment and simulation. The solution consists of these components:

Adaptive Thermal Control through the ATP Thermal Throttling mechanism, which provides a delicate balance between performance and temperature instead of dramatic performance reduction.

through the ATP Thermal Throttling mechanism, which provides a delicate balance between performance and temperature instead of dramatic performance reduction. H/W Heatsink Solution. A variety of HW heatsink options (materials, dimensions, types) are available to match the mechanical constraints of each system design.

A variety of HW heatsink options (materials, dimensions, types) are available to match the mechanical constraints of each system design. Garbage Collection F/W Tuning. A periodic background refresh offsets the significant performance drop caused by the long garbage collection process.



By combining both hardware and firmware solutions, ATP NVMe SSDs with the customizable Thermal Management Solution delivers higher sustained write performance compared with standard thermal throttling, which causes performance to drop drastically.

Complete Product Spec

Product U.2 NVMe M.2 NVMe Product Line Superior Superior Naming N600Si N600Si / N600Sc Flash Type TLC TLC Density 960 GB to 8 TB 120 GB to 3.84 TB

Performance



Sequential Read up to (MB/s) 3,100 3,420 Sequential Write up to (MB/s) 1,400 3,050 Interface PCIe G3x4, NVMe PCIe G3x4, NVMe Operating Temperature (Tcase)* -40°C to 85°C -40°C to 85°C / 0°C to 70°C Reliability TBW** (max.) 21,000 TB 10,600 TB Reliability MTBF @ 25°C >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours Dimensions: L x W x H (mm) 100 x 69.85 x 7 80.0 x 22.0 x 3.6

*Case Temperature, the composite temperature as indicated by SMART temperature attributes.

** Under highest Sequential write value. May vary by density, configuration and applications.

For more information on ATP Thermal Management Solutions, visit:

https://www.atpinc.com/products/ssd-heatsink-for-M.2-NVMe

https://www.atpinc.com/products/u.2-nvme-ssd

Media Contact on the Press Release: Kelly Lin (Kellylin@tw.atpinc.com)

Follow ATP Electronics on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atp-electronics

About ATP

ATP Electronics (“ATP”) has dedicated 30 years of manufacturing excellence as the premier provider of memory and NAND flash storage products for rigorous embedded/industrial/automotive applications. As the “Global Leader in Specialized Storage and Memory Solutions,” ATP is known for its expertise in thermal and high-endurance solutions. ATP is committed to delivering add-on value, differentiation and best TCO for customers. A true manufacturer, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure quality and product longevity. ATP is certified by the Responsible Business Alliance for upholding the highest standards of corporate social responsibility by ensuring sustainable value for workers, the environment, and business throughout the global supply chain. For more information on ATP Electronics, please visit www.atpinc.com or contact us at info@atpinc.com.

