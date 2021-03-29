Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus

Oslo, 29 March 2021



Reference is made to the notices issued by Thin Film Electronics ASA on 2 and 19 March 2021, regarding a private placement of shares in the company.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 26 March 2021 for the listing of 68,922,869 new shares on Oslo Børs. The delivery of shares allocated in the Private Placement was settled with existing, unencumbered and already listed shares in the Company, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Managers (SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets), a certain existing shareholder and the Company. The Managers will settle the share loan with the new shares issued by the Company, the listing of which will be subject to the publication of a listing prospectus. As a result of the approved prospectus, the new shares will be listed on Oslo Børs on 29 March 2021.

The prospectus also covers the listing of up to 679,182,172 shares that may be issued upon exercises of issued and outstanding Warrants B and Warrants C in the Company.

The Prospectus is attached hereto and is available at https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/share-information/prospectus/ . Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the offices of the Company's law firm Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS.

Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as legal advisor to the company.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - CEO

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

