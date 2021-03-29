English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 672,251 258.21 173,584,903 22 March 2021 15,150 282.84 4,284,971 23 March 2021 14,855 281.03 4,174,751 24 March 2021 15,123 282.15 4,266,939 25 March 2021 14,881 281.30 4,186,024 26 March 2021 15,555 292.49 4,549,617 Accumulated under the programme 747,815 260.82 195,047,205

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 747,815 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.03% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



