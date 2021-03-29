Guerbet: Additional information related to 2021 financial outlook

English French

Additional information related to 2021 financial outlook

Villepinte, March 29, 2021 – Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is detailing information related to 2021 outlook disclosed in the March 24th, 2021 press release entitled “2020 Annual Results”.

In terms of profitability, the company is targeting the following EBITDA trends:

Short term, a growing EBITDA in 2021, with a minimum rate EBITDA/SALES equal to 2020 (14.1%)

Medium term, an improving EBITDA/SALES rate, ensuring strong, lasting growth for the Group

A detailed presentation of 2020 Annual Results is available under Investor Relation headings, on Guerbet’s site https://www.guerbet.com/investors/ .

Upcoming events:

Reporting of Q1 2021 revenue

April 22, 2021, after trading

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging to improve patient diagnosis and treatment. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, Guerbet continuously innovates and devotes 10% of its sales to research and development in four centers in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €712 million in revenue in 2020. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com .

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release does not reflect historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about the current and future strategy of the Group and the economic environment in which the Group operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may result in a significant difference between the Group's actual performance and results and those presented explicitly or implicitly by these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publish an update or revision of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect changes in their underlying assumptions, events, conditions, or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are for illustrative purposes only. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Group's control. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analyses (including after a marketing authorization is granted), decisions by regulatory authorities (such as the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency) regarding whether and when to approve any application for a drug, process, or biological product filed for any such product candidates, as well as their decisions regarding labeling and other factors that may affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. A detailed description of the risks and uncertainties related to the Group's activities can be found in Chapter 4.8 "Management and risk factors" of the Group's Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF (French financial markets authority) under number D-20-0369 on April 28, 2020, available on the Group's website ( www.guerbet.com ).

For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com

Contacts

Guerbet Actifin





Jérôme Estampes



Chief Financial Officer



01 45 91 50 00















Financial Communications



Benjamin Lehari



01 56 88 11 25



blehari@actifin.fr







Press



Jennifer Jullia



01 56 88 11 19



jjullia@actifin.fr







Attachment