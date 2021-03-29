Casino Group announces the launch of a new unsecured bond

English French

Casino Group is launching a

new senior unsecured bond maturing in April 2027

Paris, 29 March 2021,

As part of the debt refinancing transaction announced on 22 March 2021, Casino Group is today launching a new senior unsecured bond maturing in April 2027 with a targeted amount of €425 million.

The new Casino, Guichard Perrachon SA bond will include the same restrictions on dividends as those of the financings undertaken since November 2019. Therefore, dividend payments will be restricted1 unless the Group’s covenant consolidated leverage ratio is below 3.5x post-payment of any dividend2.

Together with the cash raised by the new Term Loan B Facility announced on 22 March 2021, the new bond will be used to reimburse and cancel the Group’s existing Term Loan B Facility maturing in 2024.

The settlement of the transactions is expected to occur in the coming weeks.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Franck PASQUIER – Tel : +33 (0)1 53 70 74 91 - fpasquier@image7.fr







1 The Group also has an envelope allowing for the payment of an ordinary dividend, which will be calculated as 50% of the cumulated underlying net profit (Group share), including the contribution of discontinued operations since October 2019 at the French perimeter (including e-commerce), with a floor of €100 million distributable every year starting in 2021, plus an additional envelope of €100 million that will be available in one or several installments over the life of the new senior unsecured bond ( Cf. 22 October 2019 press release ).

2 Loans and borrowings over EBITDA ratio on France (including e-commerce) perimeter, as defined in 2019 financing documentation. As of 31 December 2020, this ratio was 5.0x.





