COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2021 – 29 MARCH 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|55,048
|657.61
|36,200,010.78
|22 March 2021
|3,828
|653.33
|2,500,953.75
|23 March 2021
|5,418
|652.04
|3,532,757.60
|24 March 2021
|1,095
|649.73
|711,450.19
|25 March 2021
|7,500
|660.07
|4,950,548.25
|26 March 2021
|4,035
|661.99
|2,671,144.18
|Accumulated under the program
|76,924
|657.36
|50,566,864.74
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 844,364 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments