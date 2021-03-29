Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

Company Announcement

No. 15/2021





Copenhagen, 29 March 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 22 March to 26 March 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 191,574 23,582,871 22 March 2021 20,260 121.84 2,468,458 23 March 2021 6,160 124.64 767,755 24 March 2021 20,000 124.32 2,486,474 25 March 2021 34,436 123.49 4,252,419 26 March 2021 40,000 123.16 4,926,432 Accumulated under the program 312,430 38,484,409

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 22 March – 26 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,546,678 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

