Lactoferrin Market value to hit $315 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The lactoferrin market revenue is projected to cross USD 315 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Numerous attributes of lactoferrin such as its iron absorption ability, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunity boosting capabilities are likely to provide promising opportunities for lactoferrin industry demand.

Presence of large quantities of apolactoferrin in human milk is likely to raise the demand for human milk derived lactoferrin products in the coming years. Moreover, increasing instances of infections among infants and new-born children owing to a weak immune system are likely to attract consumer attention towards infant formula products made from lactoferrin. Ability of lactoferrin to inhibit formation of biofilm helps to prevent growth of bacteria, thus boosting the product demand from therapeutic applications and promoting the industry statistics.

Some major findings of the lactoferrin market report include:

Rising health consciousness and adoption of healthy dietary lifestyles is likely to drive the industry trends.

Abundant availability, ability to prevent lipid peroxidation and reduce risk of delayed onset septicaemia among infants should boost the demand for apolactoferrin.

Growing demand for lactoferrin from the physical fitness and sports nutrition application is likely to drive the growth of lactoferrin capsules during the forecast period.

Lactoferrin powder segment is expected to register over 7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Increasing instances of digestive and gastric disorders should boost the demand for lactoferrin as an anti-inflammatory ingredient. Lactoferrin market from anti-inflammatory function is expected to surpass USD 70 Million by 2027.

Ability of lactoferrin to provide in vitro antiviral efficacy in severe COVID-19 cases owing to its immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties should raise product demand from pharmaceutical sector over the assessment period.

Lactoferrin industry from pharmaceutical application is expected to cross USD 53.78 Million by 2027.

Availability of a wide variety of product types under a single roof and strategic marketing initiatives undertaken by supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to foster market growth.

Rising health consciousness among people and increasing importance of physical fitness and sports activities are likely to drive the market share in the coming years. Availability of different types of nutrition products in a single dedicated store coupled with expert advice from trained professionals in nutrition and health food stores should further propel the market forecasts.

Europe lactoferrin market exceeded USD 35 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2027, owing to increasing product demand from cosmetic and personal care applications. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of personal grooming and hygiene coupled with increasing exposure of skin to harsh environmental factors including excessive dirt, dust, grime, moisture, and sunlight is expected to augment the regional market demand.

