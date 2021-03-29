Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



Luxembourg, 29th March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 22nd MARCH 2021 TO 26th MARCH 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
22/03/20211 600711 200Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
23/03/2021-----
24/03/2021967672Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
25/03/2021-----
26/03/2021207140Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total1 716-12 012--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

