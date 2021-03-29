Global Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Market Report 2021-2024: Market to Reach $1.9 Billion, Driven by New Approaches to Electricity Transmission

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems is projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2024, driven by new approaches to electricity transmission; migration towards bulk power transmission over long distances; growing adoption of renewable energy sources like hydro power which are located far away from consumption centers; stringent climate change regulations and the resulting focus on lossless electricity transmission.

A key factor driving the popularity of FACTS as an attractive electricity transmission technology is its ability to meet the demand for reliable supply of power; support environmental sustainability goals and bring about cost and financial benefits. The advantage of FACTS in transmission can be put to perspective by the fact that they can enhance power transfer capability by as much as 50% or even higher. The technology also helps meet increased demand for energy while simultaneously minimizing the need to build more transmission networks.

Other major factors also poised to drive growth in the growth include liberalization of the electricity market in several countries across the globe; growing government policy led support for smart grids; and rise in energy trading, among others. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a CAGR of 7.7 % over the analysis period.

The growth in the region is driven by factors such as growing population and parallel increase in electricity demanded; strong focus on energy infrastructure expansion and upgrades; stable growth of heavy industries such as mining, construction, manufacturing, oil & gas and the resulting increase in non-utility energy generation.



