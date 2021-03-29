New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PLANT-BASED FOOD AND BEVERAGE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039646/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Individuals across the globe are increasingly adopting a flexitarian or vegetarian diet as a response to deliberations concerning the ecological footprint of particular food and beverages, animal welfare, as well as overall well-being and health.The COVID-19 pandemic has further elevated awareness regarding sustainability, food safety, and health, resulting in the surging demand for plant-based products.



Hence, aspects like immune resilience, health, animal welfare, and sustainability are among the chief growth elements facilitating the consumption of plant-based food and beverages.

Lactose intolerance is caused by the inability to digest lactose, the carbohydrate found in dairy products.The condition is caused due to the lack of enzyme lactase, which is vital for digestion, and leads to symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, gas, and others.



While numerous milk alternatives, including coconut milk, almond milk, and rice milk, comprise fewer calories than dairy products, the majority of plant-based beverages contain 25% to 63% less fat than cow milk. Moreover, plant-based foods are rich in folic acid, iron, potassium, proteins, and vitamin B, as well.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global plant-based food and beverage market growth assessment includes the study of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. North America held the highest market share in 2020, owing to factors such as the increasing rate of lactose intolerance, the strong presence of well-established players, and the population’s willingness to consume more plant-based products and plant-based meat alternatives.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies with undifferentiation products and more extensive product portfolios result in increased competition within the global plant-based food and beverage market.Moreover, such firms spend millions of dollars expanding their facilities and heavily invest in research and development.



Therefore, the industrial rivalry is expected to remain high over the forecast period.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Amy’s Kitchen, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Impossible Foods Inc, Sunfed, etc.



