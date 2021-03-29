Worldwide High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Industry to 2026 - Featuring Intel, Cisco Systems and IBM Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market By Chip Type (Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)), By Region, Industry Analysis and F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market size is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

High-performance computing (HPC) can perform complicated calculations at high speeds and possesses the ability to process large datasets. The method of aggregating computing power is termed as high-performance computing. This technology offers much superior performance than traditional desktop computers or workstations to address big issues in engineering, business, or science.



The global high-performance computing market is expected to be driven by many factors such as growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which requires electronic design automation (EDA). Moreover, various hardware providers are consistently investing in creating solutions that enhance these capabilities, which in turn, expected to augment the growth of the HPC chipset market over the upcoming years. The requirement to maintain consistent quality, combined with the increasing demand for short product development cycles (PLCs), is not possible to manage in real-time without using suitable tools & advanced technologies.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to considerably impact the global HPC market. The growth of the market has hampered as numerous new ventures & projects across the world have been stopped. In addition, end-use industries are confronting with significant challenges due to this pandemic, which may decline the growth of the HPC chipset market. Majorly, manufacturing units & supply chains are disrupted across the world and hence, there is only a temporary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the HPC chipset market.



Chip Type Outlook



Based on Chip Type, the market is segmented into Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). GPU segment procured the highest revenue of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the GPU segment in the HPC chipset industry is supported by the huge parallel processing capability of the graphical processing unit (GPU).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American region has emerged as the early adopter of new technologies which is fuelled by health technology advancements in the United States & Canada. Many leading players have their presence in the region such as AMD, NVIDIA, HPE, Microsoft, and HPE, the demand for high-performance computing in the region is anticipated to observe considerable growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, MediaTek, Inc., and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Chip Type

1.4.2 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Chip Type

3.1 Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Region

3.2 Global Central Processing Unit (CPU) High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Region

3.3 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Region

3.4 Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Region

4.1 North America High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

4.2 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

4.3 Asia Pacific High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

4.4 LAMEA High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market



Chapter 5. Company Profiles

5.1 Intel Corporation

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Financial Analysis

5.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

5.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

5.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

5.1.6 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Financial Analysis

5.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.2.4 Research & Development Expense

5.2.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3 IBM Corporation

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 Financial Analysis

5.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

5.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

5.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

5.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

5.3.6 SWOT Analysis

5.4 Google, Inc.

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.2 Financial Analysis

5.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.4.4 Research & Development Expense

5.4.5 SWOT Analysis

5.5 NVIDIA Corporation

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.2 Financial Analysis

5.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.5.4 Research & Development Expense

5.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

5.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

5.5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.2 Financial Analysis

5.6.3 Segmental Analysis

5.6.4 Research & Development Expense

5.6.5 SWOT Analysis

5.7 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.2 Financial Analysis

5.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

5.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

5.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

5.7.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

5.8 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.2 Financial Analysis

5.8.3 Regional Analysis

5.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

5.9 MediaTek, Inc.

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 Financial Analysis

5.9.3 Regional Analysis

5.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

5.10. Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

5.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u55xu8