New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIGITAL INK MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999243/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Digital ink entails the technology that digitally renders handwriting in its organic form. In terms of a typical digital ink system, a digitizer is installed over or under an LCD screen in order to create an electromagnetic field that captures the movement of a special-purpose stylus or pen and records the movement on the LCD screen.

Several tactile printing methods, such as direct print, resist print, discharge print, pigment print, and specialty print, have evolved to cater to the increasing demand for digital tactile printing worldwide.Moreover, with the emergence of a dye-sublimation printer, it is now possible to print high-energy disperse inks and low-energy sublimation inks onto textile media directly through the process of heat press.



The surging investments in research and development activities for developing new digital textile printing methods, integrated with the growing per capita disposable incomes across emerging economies, such as Poland, Russia, Indonesia, China, and India, escalate the demand for digital textile printing inks.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global digital inks market growth analysis includes the detailed assessment of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in terms of volume during the forecast years, on account of factors like industrial developments across emerging countries such as China and India, as well as the transformations observed within the region’s apparel division.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Based on the industrial analysis, the global digital inks market observes moderate competitive rivalry within the peripheral equipment sector, particularly among traditional inkjet and laserjet printer manufacturers. Moreover, the global market is competitive and constitutes key players including, Dover Corporation, DIC Corporation, DuPont, Flint Group, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGFA-GEVAERT NV (AGFA)

2. ALPHACHEM CO LTD (INKMATE)

3. DIC CORPORATION

4. DOVER CORPORATION

5. DU PONT

6. ENCRES DUBUIT

7. FLINT GROUP

8. INKTEC

9. MARABU GMBH & CO KG

10. NAZDAR INK TECHNOLOGIES

11. REDGAINT INC (INKRANG)

12. SAKATA INX CORPORATION

13. TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO LTD

14. WIKOFF COLOR CORPORATION

15. ZHUHAI PRINT-RITE NEW MATERIALS CORPORATION LIMITED (PMZ)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________