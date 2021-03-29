Global Mixed Signal IC Market (2020 to 2026) - by Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mixed Signal IC Market By Type (Mixed Signal SoC, Microcontroller and Data Converter), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mixed Signal IC Market size is expected to reach $141.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. A mixed IC is considered as the combination of digital and analog IC on a single chip. Using these ICs, analog signals like light, sound, and heat can be converted into digital signals for processing electronic products. Mixed-signal ICs find considerable applications in automotive, security & surveillance, consumer electronics, communications, healthcare, IoT, and industrial equipment. Due to their dual ability, these ICs are extensively adopted in order to convert analog into digital and digital into analog.



One of the major drivers for the market growth includes its' high demand in test & measurement devices. Mixed-signal ICs are increasingly being used for test & measurement instruments like digital oscilloscope, weigh use, spectrum analyzers, and precision measurement. Using mixed-signal ICs, manufacturers of the electronics industry can develop highly accurate components and devices, which are highly demanded from OEMs. Mixed-signal ICs play an important role in test and measurement systems as the data processing rate is high while at the same time keeping high accuracy. With the help of mixed-signal ICs, it becomes easier to transform analog signals into a digital image/signal that further aids in making the accurate decision.



The COVID-19 pandemic caused disturbances in the supply chain, a shutdown of business, uncertain scenarios in the stock market, and expands the panic situation among customer segments. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the manufacturing process of various industries such as semiconductors & electronics. The demand & supply chain is further disrupted by trade barriers. Administrations of various countries have imposed strict lockdown regulations and have close down industries on a temporary basis, which negatively impacted the overall manufacturing process.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mixed Signal SoC, Microcontroller and Data Converter. In 2019, the mixed-signal SoC segment acquired the major revenue share. This is because mixed-signal SoCs find potential application across various end-use industries like consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, military & defense, medical & healthcare, and automotive. In addition, the adoption of mixed-signal SoCs is significantly boosted by its low power consumption. Using mixed-signal SoC, not only the size but also the power consumption can be reduced. As a result, the reliability of the overall framework gets superior, which is a major factor behind its adoption.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others. On the basis of end-use, the consumer electronics segment procured the maximum revenue of the global mixed-signal IC market in 2019. There is high adoption of mixed-signal IC in mobile phones and electronics, due to substantial development of the telecommunication, electronics, and other industries. The global mixed-signal IC market is expected to grow due to the advent of the 5G network & high demand for low-power consumption devices.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as one of the leading regions; although, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a quick rate in comparison to other regions. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be fuelled due to the factors like a surge in demand for consumer applications, high adoption of 5G technology, and low power consumption by mixed-signal ICs.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Intel Corporation, Telephonics Corporation (Griffon Corporation), and Ensilica Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Mixed Signal IC Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Mixed Signal IC Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Mixed Signal IC Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Mixed Signal IC Market by Type

3.1 Global Mixed Signal SoC Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

3.2 Global Microcontroller Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

3.3 Global Data Converter Mixed Signal IC Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Mixed Signal IC Market by End User

4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

4.2 Global Medical & Healthcare Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

4.3 Global Telecommunication Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

4.4 Global Automotive Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Mixed Signal IC Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Mixed Signal IC Market by Region

5.1 North America Mixed Signal IC Market

5.2 Europe Mixed Signal IC Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Mixed Signal IC Market

5.4 LAMEA Mixed Signal IC Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.1.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

6.1.6 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Broadcom, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Infineon Technologies AG

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3.5 SWOT Analysis

6.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.7.6 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Intel Corporation

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.8.5 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Telephonics Corporation (Griffon Corporation)

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.10. Ensilica Limited

6.10.1 Company Overview



