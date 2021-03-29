The global learning management system market growth is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 17.54% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758920/?utm_source=GNW

Learning management system (LMS) offers end-to-end customization to create web-based learning portals and training modules for improving learning skills through remotely accessed online tools.The continuous innovations and technological advancements in the smart education and learning software and tools that include m-learning, SaaS authoring tools, and cloud-based learning, drive the LMS market growth.



Also, micro-learning and open online courses are emerging trends in the smart education and learning market, creating ample growth opportunities.

Further, key players are launching technologically advanced products to increase the customer base and enhance the user experience.SMART Technologies Inc introduce the SMART Learning Suite, a leading provider of education and collaboration solutions, in January 2016, for a natural and collaborative learning experience.



Such developments fuel market growth. However, the lack of technological advancements in certain regions and security concerns hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global learning management system market growth analysis includes the evaluation of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World. North America dominated the global market in 2020, accredited to the increasing investment in the smart education and prominent players in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There is an increasing number of market players, given the low entry barriers and high product demands. Some of the well-established players in the market include, McGraw Hill, JZero Solutions Ltd, Paradiso Solutions, Epignosis Llc, etc.



