Convertigo integrates Vonage APIs for Low Code & No Code technologies

English French

Convertigo, a major open source player in the Low Code / No Code platform market, has announced a new partnership with Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Convertigo is always looking to improve its products and features, in order to provide the most complete and open platform for large scale enterprises.

By partnering with Vonage, Convertigo can make Vonage API integrations possible for Low Code and No Code platforms.

This improvement benefits everyone: Convertigo Low Code and No Code platform users now have the ability to easily add video and messaging APIs to their apps using Vonage. The partnership also helps Vonage expand its addressable market of Communications APIs, to users without coding experience.

The ability to now deliver video seamlessly with Vonage within the Convertigo environment allows users to build interactive applications such as:

telemedicine

distance learning and tutoring

remote inspection

collaboration

candidate interviewing

Benefits from enabling remote communications and video interactions often include productivity gains, reduced travel/lower carbon footprint and safety/social distancing.

Mr. Olivier Picciotto, CEO, Convertigo, comments, “Low Code and No Code technologies are becoming mainstream for enterprises, enabling faster and cheaper development of mobile or web applications with the same quality as those built with classic or pro code development. Therefore, having the capacity of implementing such important features with no coding is an incredibly valuable improvement.”

For more technical information, visit https://github.com/convertigo/c8oprj-lib-vonage.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.