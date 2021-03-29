New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039551/?utm_source=GNW





Market value estimates are based on multiple factors and analyses of manufacturer revenues.Market dynamics within each industry are identified.



Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



The market segments of the report are focused on technical aspects of FGD installation in different types of projects, including greenfield, brownfield and revamp. The report also provides a policy and regulatory framework for the installation of FGD units by processing industries.



The global market for flue gas desulfurization is also analyzed by global, regional as national statistics. For each segment, the forecast period is 2020 to 2025.



This report also includes an analysis of competitive market factors, and a detailed analysis of key market players is also given.



All currency figures, unless noted, are presented in U.S. dollars. Company revenues are picked from annual reports; for non-U.S. companies, local currencies were converted to U.S. dollars for the applicable or current years.



Report Includes:

- 97 data tables and 43 additional tables

- A brief overview of the global markets for the flue gas desulphurization (FGD) technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for FGD systems, and corresponding market share analysis by installation, type, end-user industry and region

- A look at the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

- Discussion of the market opportunities and technical aspects of the FGD installation, policy and regulatory framework for the installation of the FGD units, competitive scenario of the market and environmental sustainability

- Details of competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global flue gas desulfurization market

- Competitive landscape of major industry participants, their R&D activities and company share analysis

- Profile description of the leading market players, including Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rafako S.A. and Thermax Ltd.



Summary:

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) is a technology used to remove SO2 (sulfur dioxide) from the exhaust flue gases of coal power plants and other SO2-emitting processes in industries like water and wastewater treatment, and chemical and cement manufacturing.The FGD unit can be dry, semi dry or wet, depending upon the application.



In dry FGD, lime, trona, activated carbon and other dry reagents are used to remove SO2. In the wet FGD scrubbing process, wastewater is generated, which is deposed after treatment. This wet FGD wastewater contains high concentrations of sulfates, calcium, magnesium, heavy metals, TSS and ammonia, and stringent regulations are imposed by different countries like China,

United States and Germany.



In 2020, the global market for flue gas desulfurization was significantly impacted by COVID-19.Currently, players have hope that COVID-19 vaccine availability will help restore a sense of normalcy.



The global market for flue gas desulfurization is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the installation, type and end-user industry.



Based on type, the market for flue gas desulfurization is segmented into wet FGD and dry and semi-dry FGD.Wet FGD is expected to dominate the market due to its high SO2 removal efficiency.



Wet FGD and dry and semi-dry FGD are further segmented based on region.



Based on installation, the market for flue gas desulfurization is segmented into greenfield, and brownfield and revamp. Greenfield installations dominate the market, as many of the plants are required to install FGD units for the first time.



Based on end user, the market for flue gas desulfurization is segmented into power generation, cement, chemical, iron, steel and others. The power generation segment is expected to dominate the market, as coal-fired power plants are the major source of sulfur dioxide emission.



The major companies in the global market for flue gas desulfurization are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, General Electric, Doosan Lentjes GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., RAFAKO S.A., FLSmidth, HAMON, Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corp. and Thermax Ltd., Andritz AG.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039551/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________