High Purity Solvents: Global Markets

The report will have a detailed analysis on manufacturers of high-purity solvents, as well as the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market and factors expected to lead to market growth.



Estimates of market values are based on multiple factors and analyses of manufacturers’ revenues. In other words, the report will offer an in-depth insight into the chemical industry.



The initial segments of the report will focus on technical aspects of the solvent and lab chemical industry, along with the factors responsible for the growth of high-purity solvents. The segments will also highlight government rules and regulations that will help shape the market for high-purity solvents.



The middle chapters of the report will focus specifically on the market for high-purity solvents at global and regional levels.The segments here will have a forecast for 2020 to 2025 for each type, grade, category, application and end user for high-purity solvents.



This section will also highlight the driving factors for each type, grade, category, application and end user.



The later part of the report will focus on company profiles of top manufacturers, including an estimate of their market shares in the global market for high-purity solvents for 2019.The company profiles will have details of revenue generated by the company, its business segments, geographic segments and products offered by the company related to high-purity solvents.



The profiles will also highlight any recent development done by the manufacturer in the market for high-purity solvents.



The report will have an exclusive chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the market for high-purity solvents at the global level. The chapter will include COVID-19’s impact on demand, supply, prices and strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The report study will be segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The currency used in this report is USD, with market size indicated only in USD million. For companies reporting their revenue in USD, the revenues shall be picked from their annual reports; for companies that reported their revenue in other currencies (Euros and Pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate shall be used for the particular year to convert the value in USD.



Report Includes:

- 212 data tables and 32 data tables

- An overview of the global markets for high purity solvents within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data for 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of market size, demand/supply volume and revenue forecasts for high purity solvents; and corresponding market share analysis by solvent type, grade, category, application, end user and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

- Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on high purity solvents market at global level

- Assessment of competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global high purity solvents market

- Global competitive landscape featuring manufacturers and suppliers of high purity solvents, their company share analysis, product portfolio and revenue analysis

- Profile description of the leading market players including Akzo Nobel N.V., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., The Linde Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

The global market for high-purity solvents is categorized into five main segments: type, grade, category, application and end user.



Based on type, the market is segmented into spectrophotometric solvents, UHPLC and LC/MS solvents, HPLC solvents, GC solvents and others.Spectrophotometric solvents are further segmented into alcohol, anhydrous, 1-butanol, chloroform (stabilized ethanol), dimethyl sulfoxide, methanol, absolute, 2- propanol, toluene and others.



The UHPLC and LC/MS solvent segment is further segmented into acetonitrile, methanol, water and others.The HPLC solvents segment is further segmented into acetonitrile, acids, salts, ion-pair reagents and others.



The GC solvents are further segmented into acetone, acetonitrile, chloroform (stabilized), ethyl acetate, hexane and others. In 2020, the spectrophotometric solvent segment was dominating the market because of its use in several industrial applications in most industries globally.



Based on grade, the market is segmented into ACS, HPLC grade, OmniSolv, PestiSolv, SpectroSolv, UniSolv and others.In 2020, the HPLC grade was dominant because it can be formulated into different forms both in polar and non-polar solvents, thus increasing its application in every field.



Based on category, the market is segmented into polar solvent and non-polar solvent. In 2020, nonpolar solvent segment was dominant because non-polar solvents are mixed with other compounds, forming high characteristic solvents of wide usage.



Based on application, the market is segmented into liquid crystals, lithium-ion batteries, electroplating, resins, catalysts and others. In 2020, the catalyst segment was dominant because most of the solvents are helpful in increasing the rate of reaction between two compounds.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, chemical laboratories, cosmetics, food and beverage, agriculture, paints and coatings, biotechnology, electrical and electronics, and others.Each segment is further segmented by type into spectrophotometric solvents, UHPLC and LC/MS solvents, HPLC solvents, GC solvents and others.



Paints and coatings are dominant in the market because of the increasing growth of the construction industry.



The major companies in the global market for high-purity solvents are Exxon Mobil Corp., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corp., The Linde Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Tedia and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

