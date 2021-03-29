New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug Discovery Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039548/?utm_source=GNW





The drug discovery technologies include high-throughput screening, bioanalytical instruments, cell-based assays and reagents, genomics, bioinformatics, proteomics, and few others, like combinatorial chemistry, metabolomics, nanotechnology and system biology.These technologies are further classified into subcategories for the purpose of this report.



The five main disease application areas described in this report concern different cancer diseases, immunological diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others, including metabolic, endocrinology and genetic diseases.



The report also covers the market by end-user for drug discovery technologies, segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, research and academia, and contract research organizations (CROs).



This report is global in scope and includes an analysis of the various regulatory environments, advancements, new products, market projections and market shares.Also, the report includes relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the drug discovery technologies market.



The geographical regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2019 as the base year, 2020, and forecast through year-end 2025. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for drug discovery technologies

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) though 2025

- Evaluation of market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Market share analysis of drug discovery technologies based on type, application, end-user, and region

- Information on reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS) and coverage of bioanalytical instruments used for drug discovery

- Information on pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and classification of techniques used in drug discovery

- Discussion on bioinformatics as platform for drug discovery and comparison between proteomics and genomics drug discovery technology

- Detailed description of COVID-19 including symptoms and progression, its effect on medical tourism and insurance providers and coverage of government expenditure on COVID-19

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric Co., Agilent, Illumina, Merck KGaA and Bio-Rad Laboratories



Summary:

The global market for drug discovery technologies was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



The drug discovery industry witnessed growth in the past several years owing to progress in biochemical, translational and molecular studies in biomedical research.These technologies are commercially employed in the development of new and efficient drug candidates.



The booming healthcare sector and increased government funding have aided notable growth in this market. The delineation of mechanistic details and the underlying mechanisms of drug-target interaction have paved the way for more accurate and effective therapies.



The growing field of drug discovery and development is enabling researchers to focus on discovering essential lead compounds for different forms of cancer and other diseases.Biopharmaceutical companies and various research institutes are conducting research in the field of drug discovery technologies.



Globally, research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies are exploring several molecular and biochemical aspects to develop mechanistic approaches for drug discovery. Various technologies, such as high-throughput screening, proteomics and genomics, including quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and many others, are being widely used for cellular analysis.



A rise in R&D, increasing incidences of various life-threatening diseases, and the increasing global population are all market drivers. The companies in this industry are focusing on enhancing biomedical research and the advancement of superior technologies in order to provide better quality treatments and therapies.



Collaborative efforts of researchers and the pharmaceutical industry are establishing various promising future drug candidates.Drug discoveries find applications in cardiovascular, neurological, cancer and other disease areas.



However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has thrown countless businesses into a frenzy. The healthcare industry, in particular, is facing growing pressure to rapidly produce tests needed in nearly every region around the world.



The virus has created unprecedented challenges for the healthcare industry.COVID-19 has put the healthcare industry at center stage with the remarkable demand for diagnostic tests, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other critical medical supplies.



Moreover, for the unusual measures underway to rapidly ramp up manufacturing capacity and capabilities, healthcare leaders are also looking outside their normal sector boundaries to explore creative solutions to supplement further capacity, like partnerships with companies outside the sector, open-source equipment design and deployment of medically trained employees to support public-health needs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________