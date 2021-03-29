New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03596607/?utm_source=GNW

The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted).



This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy.The report then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development.



The key forces driving the market are enumerated.



The structures of several important industry subsectors, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through January 2021, are reviewed. The industry subsectors that have been analyzed include DNA sequencing and instruments; long-read sequencing; sequencing informatics; PCR; droplet digital PCR; CTC capture and detection; liquid biopsy; cancer screening/early detection; and noninvasive prenatal screening.



The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by -

- Application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant);

- Biomarker type, including circulating nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells, and other (extracellular vesicles, proteins);

- Analysis platforms including NGS, PCR and other (microarray, Sanger sequencing, immunoassay, immunocytochemistry, and cell capture);

- Analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring); and

- Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World).

- Market data covers 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted).



The report contains a large profile compilation of more than 200 companies in the liquid biopsy industry.



The analyst provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through January 2021, including key alliance trends.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 56 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for liquid biopsy research tools, services and diagnostics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics by application, biomarker type, analysis platform, analysis purpose and geographical region

- Discussion on significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy market development

- Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and information on how liquid biopsy enabling technologies address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the growth of the liquid biopsy market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Review of patents and new developments in circulating tumor cell (CTC) technologies, exosome technologies, cell-free DNA technologies, and cancer biomarkers

- Company profiles of major liquid biopsy market players, including Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exosome Sciences Inc., Qiagen NV and Roche Holding AG



Summary:

Liquid biopsy represents a very attractive option as a supplement or alternative to doing a tissue biopsy for applications in reproductive health, cancer and transplant medicine.Liquid biopsy involves detecting and analyzing “foreign”-derived biomarkers present in body fluids such as blood or urine.



The origin of the biomarker defines the liquid biopsy application: tumor (cancer applications); fetus (prenatal screening applications); or transplanted organ (transplant medicine applications).



Liquid biopsy is creating a paradigm shift in medicine, and this is opening significant market opportunities. These market segments are particularly promising for the following liquid biopsy applications: noninvasive prenatal screening for average-risk populations; cancer screening and early detection; and recurrence monitoring for cancer patients.



Biomarker types of most interest include cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in sensitive molecular technologies such as next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) enable the detection of biomarkers that are present in fluids at very low concentrations, creating entry points for early disease detection and for the monitoring of disease recurrence.



When compared with conventional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy tests address a significant medical need by delivering a biopsy that is noninvasive and has little or no risk of medical complications.The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of clinical utility has been proven in the high-risk pregnancy segment of the NIPT industry, resulting in high market penetration.



This early success is now translating to additional market opportunities in prenatal testing, cancer management and transplant medicine.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03596607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________