The global men’s grooming appliances market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2021-2026

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Men’s Grooming Appliances Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039537/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, the increasing promotions, including advertisements of men’s grooming appliances in different media channels, are gaining customer’s attention.

- On the other hand, the rise of male grooming products supplemented by the presence of global vendors along with a growing demand for such appliances has eventually fueled the market altogether.

- Growing demand for the e-commerce segment is also exponentially driving the market. A large percentage of the young male crowd is buying more of these men grooming appliances products via online portals, thereby driving the demand for these various products.

- After, the onset of COVID-19, many countries implied a strict lockdown measures in their respective countries, which closed the beauty salons around the world. Therefore, this factor, increased the sales of men’s personal care products such as shavers and trimmers, giving the male consumers the convenience of grooming from the comfort and safety of their home.



Key Market Trends

Innovation and Social Media Triggering the Growth of the Market



Social media have become very influential in the world of fashion, which had a major impact on the men’s grooming market as it enticed the men towards the innovative and effective grooming appliances. Hence, the increasing promotions, including advertisements of men’s grooming appliances in different media channels, are gaining customers’ attention considerably. Rapidly changing moustache and beard trends that are featured in movies and fashion runways are considerably impacting the sales of the grooming appliances that cater an efficient result which is probably hard to obtain manually. Low-cost and time-saving benefits associated with these products are widely promoted by the companies on the social media. Additionally, the players operating in the market such as British grooming brand Heist are offering Tools and Tips guide, with expert YouTube tutorials with the launch of their new innovative product offering to further cater their consumer with prominent service, thereby, amplifying the demand.



North America is the Prominent Market



The lavish lifestyle coupled with the presence of high-income group in the region is significantly contributing to the use of high-quality premium range of men’s grooming appliances. Consequently, due to an abundant demand for such products, the manufacturers are widely introducing new products to cater an enhanced experience. For instance, Phillips USA have introduced an innovative hair clipper designed with DualCut Technology that provisions in cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with its robust stainless-steel guard for eventual durability. Among American men, the use of electric shavers has been observed extensively for the consumers of the region are predominantly inclined towards clean-shaved look, which ultimately insist them to use shavers regularly. Moreover, the appliances catering the smoothest shave experience are the ultimate choice of the consumer. Thus, the major research inclination of manufacturers is towards the smoothest result to their clients with their electric shavers.



Competitive Landscape

The global men’s grooming market is highly competitive with global as well as regional players that are adopting varied strategies such as mergers and acquisition, partnership, expansion, and product innovation. Nonetheless, product innovation is observed to be the most effective growth strategy. As a result, various global companies, such as Koninklijke Philips NV., and Panasonic, one of the market leaders, are implementing product innovation as a business strategy to meet the growing competition from new players. For instance, In June 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V., launched Three-in-One Hair Trimmer in India, which performs three functions such as Shaves, Trims and Shapes the facial hair.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________