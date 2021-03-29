Global Proteomics Markets Report 2021-2026: Market Opportunities in the Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics & Development of Personalized Proteomics for Precision Health

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market by Product (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, X-ray Crystallography), Reagent, Service (Core Proteomics, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery), End User (Hospital, Labs, Biopharma) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2026 from USD 25.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
An increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine and drug discovery, is the primary growth driver for this market. In addition, the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing government funding, and technological advancements are also propelling the market growth.
The protein fractionation segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the proteomics market, by instrumentation technology, during the forecast period
Based on instrumentation technology, the proteomics market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and protein fractionation. During the forecasted period, protein fractionation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global proteomics market.
However, the ability of spectroscopy to quantify the complex structure of proteins on a large scale, providing quality results and the capability of integration with other technologies for protein quantification make spectroscopy an indispensable tool in proteomics.
Academic research laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end-users, the proteomics market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, academic research laboratories, and other end users. During the forecasted period, the academic research laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global proteomics market.
However, pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research funding for genomics and proteomics research and the increasing outsourcing of research activities to various pharmaceutical companies with in-house CRO services.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region proteomics market
The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research, and rising awareness of personalized therapeutics.
Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Associated Genetic Disorders
- Proteomics Bridges the Gap Between Genomics and Biochemistry
- Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Expenditure
- Technological Advancements
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments
Market Opportunities
- Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics
- Development of Personalized Proteomics for Precision Health
- High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Market Challenges
- Data Management in Proteomics Research
- Low Biomarker Discovery-To-Approval Ratio
Impact of COVID-19 on the Proteomics Market
Patent Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
- Proteomics Market: Value Chain Analysis, by Organization
- Proteomics Market: Value Chain Analysis, by Major Specialization
Supply Chain Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTEL Analysis
Trade Analysis
- Trade Analysis for Electrophoresis & Chromatography Instruments
- Trade Analysis for Spectroscopy Instruments
Regulatory Guidelines
- North America
- Europe
- Emerging Markets
List of companies profiled in the report:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Bruker Corporation (US)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Luminex Corporation (US)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
- Waters Corporation (US)
- Illumina, Inc. (US)
- Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
- QIAGEN Bioinformatics (Netherlands)
- Creative Proteomics (US)
- Promega Corporation (US)
- Sengenics (Singapore)
- Biomax Informatics AG (Germany)
- MS Bioworks LLC (US)
- WuXi NextCODE (China)
- Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK)
- GENEWIZ (US)
- Biognosys AG (Switzerland)
- Bioproximity (Switzerland)
- MRM Proteomics Inc. (Canada)
- Integrated Proteomics Applications (US)
- Poochon Scientific, LLC (US)
- Proteome Factory AG (Germany)
- VProteomics (India)
- HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan)
- Applied Biomics, Inc. (US).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4u6r0