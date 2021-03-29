Global Proteomics Markets Report 2021-2026: Market Opportunities in the Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics & Development of Personalized Proteomics for Precision Health

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market by Product (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, X-ray Crystallography), Reagent, Service (Core Proteomics, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery), End User (Hospital, Labs, Biopharma) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2026 from USD 25.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

An increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine and drug discovery, is the primary growth driver for this market. In addition, the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing government funding, and technological advancements are also propelling the market growth.

The protein fractionation segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the proteomics market, by instrumentation technology, during the forecast period

Based on instrumentation technology, the proteomics market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and protein fractionation. During the forecasted period, protein fractionation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global proteomics market.

However, the ability of spectroscopy to quantify the complex structure of proteins on a large scale, providing quality results and the capability of integration with other technologies for protein quantification make spectroscopy an indispensable tool in proteomics.

Academic research laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the proteomics market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, academic research laboratories, and other end users. During the forecasted period, the academic research laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global proteomics market.

However, pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research funding for genomics and proteomics research and the increasing outsourcing of research activities to various pharmaceutical companies with in-house CRO services.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region proteomics market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research, and rising awareness of personalized therapeutics.

