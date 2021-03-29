The HDPE Nonwoven Market projected to surpass $570.6 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global HDPE Nonwoven Market was estimated at $391.7 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $570.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

The demand for geotextiles is increasing rapidly in applications, such as drainage, erosion control, construction, power plants, and aquaculture, which is further projected to enhance the consumption of HDPE nonwoven in geotextiles. Additionally, the surging usage of these nonwovens in the packaging industry is anticipated to boost the product demand. Furthermore, the growing penetration of HDPE nonwoven in developed countries including Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, and other European countries is likely to spur the global HDPE nonwoven market share during the forecast period.

The spun-bond nonwoven was the largest segment that accounted for 43% share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. Spun-bond nonwoven offers several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, excellent durability, and easy production. Additionally, the dry-laid segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Dry-laid nonwovens are fibers that are bonded by one or more bonding techniques to produce a fabric with integrity.

In 2020, the geotextile segment accounted for 42% share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027. Rapid growth in the geotextile industry owing to the growing construction of residential & commercial buildings is likely to boost the HDPE nonwoven market.

The packaging segment is projected to reach around 20.2% of share by 2027 owing to the rising application of the product in medical packaging across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries are likely to boost the product demand in the industrial and medical packaging.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its lead position by 2027:

Asia Pacific dominated the global HDPE non-woven market and accounted for 36% of share in 2020. The surging demand for the product in various applications including medical & pharmaceutical packaging, industrial packaging, geotextiles, surgical drapes & cloths, masks, and industrial protective apparels is driving the overall regional market. China dominated the regional market owing to the rising application of HDPE nonwovens in the geotextile industry.

North America is projected to grow significantly owing to the emerging applications of these nonwovens in the packaging industry. The rapid surge in demand for medical devices & equipment is likely to boost the adoption of medical packaging, thereby propelling the consumption of HDPE nonwoven.

The growing demand for HDPE nonwoven with unique functionalities and properties will positively contribute to the overall industry. Major players, such as DuPont, are majorly focusing on expanding their production capacities. For instance, DuPont planned to invest over USD 400 million to increase its capacity of Tyvek nonwoven materials at its facility in Luxembourg. The production site expansion, which will include a new building and a third operation line, is planned to begin in 2021.

Leading market players:

Prominent market players analyzed in the HDPE nonwoven industry include Dupont, Toray, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, KOLON Industries, Inc., Indra Industries Ltd., Thrace Group, Xiantaoshi Songqing Plastics Co., Ltd., Xi'an Hemeijia Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Jin Ruixiang Geotechnical Material Co., Ltd., and Geotrst Environmental Science Technology, among others.

Key industry players are majorly focused on expanding their production capacities, global presence, and strategic alliances, such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to maintain their position in the market

