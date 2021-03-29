New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Operations Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039535/?utm_source=GNW

Amid intense competition, commoditization, and unprecedented demand, successful telecom companies need to focus on operation and technology simplification, while seeking insight from their systems to keep subscribers intact and find new ways to grow.



- Over the past few years, significant changes in the telecommunication landscape have resulted in a sharpened focus on the area of business metrics. For gaining better operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, it is beneficial to translate organization-level metrics to lower-level internal metrics in a structured methodology. It is essential that the internal parameters can be measured accurately and efficiently such that the systems and tools should support it for effective operation. In June 2020, ETI Software Solutions announced a strategic deal with Microsoft to help telecom service providers improve subscriber experience, reduce inefficiencies and cost, and offer next-gen services more reliably and affordably. Through this deal, service providers could utilize the comprehensive yet modular, integrated solution that empowers companies to address subscriber-facing issues to operate more efficiently proactively.

- Individual telecommunications operators had experienced a high level of operational failures in the data center and network equipment resulting in poor service to customers. The operators identified poor operation management as a significant source of these issues. The telecom operation management can tackle the problem by offering solutions for telecom network inventory and planning, billing, customer relations management (CRM), monitoring of network performance, support of the processes of network configuration, rollout, and service assurance. The solutions are generally supported by a modern workflow engine that automates and optimizes business processes related to telecommunication network management, service monetization, and customer management.

- In June 2020, ServiceNow launched Telecommunications Service Management and Telecommunications Network Performance Management products that will enable service providers to deliver better experiences to customers, contact center agents, and network operations teams to maximize their network technology investments helping to reduce costs. Built on the Now Platform, the products will extend the company’s capabilities in customer service and network operations with the latest telecommunications-specific apps for Proactive Customer Care and Automated Service Assurance. The products will enable service providers to better manage customer requests and quickly identify network issues for faster resolution.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, telecom companies should be well equipped to handle the operations for meeting the 30% to 40% increase in bandwidth demand on their networks as millions of employees and students became homebound. According to FieceTelecom, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed companies of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation plans. The companies that had already engaged in the adoption of digital transformation and cloud strategies were better able to sustain in the first few weeks of the pandemic. Verizon Business’ survey results echoed some of the points, including 43% of the respondents now planning to expand their businesses through digital and related technologies. Also, 30% have already added new methods for delivering their products and services digitally.



Key Market Trends

Cloud is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Telecom companies worldwide are embarking on transformation journeys centered on the cloud to drive new services, revenue opportunities, and experiences. By combining their cloud-native, open and modular solutions with the fully managed, high performing Cloud platform, the telecom operators can accelerate the journey. Cloud providers are focusing on some strategic regions to support telecommunications companies. These include helping telecommunications companies monetize 5G as a business services platform, empowering them to engage their customers through data-driven experiences better, and assisting them in improving operational efficiencies across core telecom systems.

- In March 2020, Google Cloud announced a comprehensive new strategy to help telecommunications companies digitally transform. Google Cloud’s approach focuses on key business outcomes for telecommunications companies, including improving operational efficiency across telecom core systems. Google Cloud is helping telecommunications providers in the transformation of their core IT systems and networks. As a part of this transformation, various applications, such as Operations Support Systems (OSS), Business Support Systems (BSS), and network functions that, once present in telecom environments, will shift to Google Cloud. This will provide customers with various benefits, including reducing costs and improving IT efficiencies and using Google Cloud to virtualize network functions for their core communications networks.

- Google also announced a partnership with Amdocs to enable communications service providers to run Amdocs’ market-leading portfolio on Google Cloud and to deliver new data analytics, site reliability engineering, and 5G edge solutions to enterprise customers. Amdocs announced that Altice USA had gone live with Amdocs data and intelligence systems on the Google Cloud as part of the Amdocs and Google Cloud joint go-to-market initiative. Also, a new partnership with Netcracker to deploy its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud. Service providers can now scale and purchase their mission-critical IT applications on-demand, access unlimited Google Cloud resources, reduce the total cost of ownership, and accelerate the availability of new services.

- In May 2020, ZTE Corporation collaborated with the Guangdong branch of China Mobile has completed the large-scale deployment of ZTE’s intelligent cloud-based 5G transport management and control system ZENIC ONE (UME) in Guangdong province of China, to achieve the unified management of 150,000 PTN network elements. Besides, the ZENIC ONE (UME) system integrates Artificial Intelligence and Big Data for the first time to add management and control with tools and applications. Therefore, the system can collect the information related to the operation reported by the device in real-time, and combine AI intelligent big data analysis to monitor the network operation status, promptly pinpoint problems and recover services, thus significantly improving the O&M efficiency.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- North America is anticipated to occupy a significant share in the telecom operations management market studied, owing to the high expenditure on business operation solutions in the region. Besides, the telecommunications in the region is highly developed with intense competition among the communication providers, which is expected further to boost the market for telecom analytics in the region. The continuous advancements in IT infrastructure and technology used for customer support, a significant number of market vendors, and the accessibility of proficient technical expertise about managing the daily operations and helpdesk software contribute toward the telecom operations management market growth region.

- In July 2019, IBM and AT&T announced a multi-year strategic alliance. Under the coalition, AT&T Communications will utilize IBM’s expertise to transform AT&T Business Solutions’ internal software applications, enabling migrations to the IBM Cloud. Besides, IBM will provide infrastructure to support AT&T Business applications. AT&T Business will utilize Red Hat’s open-source platform for the management of workloads and applications. The improvements will allow AT&T Business to serve enterprise customers better. IBM will be the major cloud provider and developer for AT&T Business’s operational applications and will engage in managing the company’s IT infrastructure, on and off-premises, and across multiple clouds, including private and public.

- Furthermore, the shift in consumer behavior, along with rising mobile internet adoption and, smartphone, improved affordability, and the increasing availability of locally relevant content have led to a boom in mobile services across areas such as e-commerce, and financial services, video, and social media. As a result, the demand for telecom operations management has been witnessing an upward trend in North America. In April 2020, the United States Department of Justice, combined with other federal agencies, called on the FCC to revoke China Telecom Americas Corporation’s authorization for providing international telecommunications services across the United States.

- In May 2019, the FCC together voted to deny China Mobile Ltd, a Chinese telecommunications company, the rights for providing services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could result in using the approval to conduct espionage against the United States government. Such allegations in the region may decrease the ability of international telecommunication providers in the region to adopt operation management solutions. Furthermore, this would also encourage local telecoms to take better operation management solutions to gain a competitive edge over international players, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape

The Telecom Operations Management Market is quite competitive and moderately fragmented. This is due to the presence of significant players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia Corporation, etc. The prominent companies are entering into collaborations and are launching innovative solutions, to increase their market share.



- March 2020 - Omantel has announced a partnership with Ericsson to manage its multi-access mobile networks. The deal, says the telecommunications company, in which the Omani government has majority ownership, will allow Omantel to take advantage of a range of network functions virtualization (NFV) functionalities. The partnership also covers fully managed end-to-end operations services, which includes nationwide network operations and field maintenance and support for Omantel’s fixed-line access, 2G, 3G, 4G, and future 5G access.

- March 2020 - Nokia launched a complete AI as a service offering called Nokia AVA 5G Cognitive Operations. The framework and its AI-based solutions enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to transform their network, service, and business operations through AI, cloud scalability, and automation. The solution will provide CSPs with solutions to assist with slice creation and assurance to meet committed SLAs.



