The 5G devices market is expected to grow at 155.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026

Moreover, upgradation of existing supporting infrastructure, including modems, towers, and other supporting infrastructure, will present significant opportunities for new players. The 5G devices market’s growth is expected to drive significant opportunities as the adoption of 5G technology has received positive signals around the world.



- The majority of the carriers had expected to roll out 5G in the latter half of 2019, and most of the deployment is scheduled to take place in urban areas. Currently, there are around 2.1 billion VoLTE subscriptions, according to the Ericsson Mobility report in November 2019. By 2025, these subscriptions are expected to reach 6.4 billion, accounting for over 85% of combined LTE and 5G subscriptions. These havoc 5G rollout plans have driven the growth of 5G devices in recent years.

- Major chip makers are also focusing on 5G device component development to boost device penetration in the market. For example, Qualcomm has made its 5G baseband commercially available and after releasing its fully multimode 5G/4G/3G/2G modem X55. The company was also releasing integrated 5G system-on-chip with Snapdragon 765G and 765 and announced in February 2020 its third generation of 5G modem with x60. This x60 will notably bring the possibility to aggregate sub 6GHz and mm-wave frequency bands.

- According to the Research and Development of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G. The company is excited to bring 5G to even more device varieties and introduce consumers to mobile experiences never thought possible.

- Major technology providers are assisting 5G device players for the development of cutting-edge technology-enabled devices. For instance, in early 2019, Keysight Technologies announced a collaboration with Motorola Mobility LLC to enable the mobile device manufacturer to develop its first 5G new radio (NR) enabled smartphone operating in the mmWave spectrum. The strategic collaboration also resulted in the compliance of Motorola’s devices with 3GPP standards and carrier requirements.

- The spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus globally results in a significant supply chain disruption, which is expected to impede the 5G buildout process in the short & medium term. The major 5G hardware delays and general effects of the economic slowdown will hit the market to a greater extent in the coming 1-2 years. But in the longer term, the escalating needs for digital health, home connectivity, and even economic stimulus measures are expected to give 5G buildout a boost. For instance, in the short term, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has instructed the service providers to offer additional bandwidth to the households for 60 days to handle the immediate crisis. However, in the long-term, it is expected that 5G connectivity could ease the stress on network connectivity.



Key Market Trends

Smartphone Segment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



- Smartphone manufacturers are focusing on the development of their baseband to diversify their 5G portfolio. For example, Huawei and Samsung have been developing their baseband for their own devices to reduce their dependence on other chip manufacturers and increase their differentiation capabilities through integration between software and hardware. In November 2019, Vivo had announced that its x30 smartphone would be powered by Samsung’s 5G chipset Exynos 980.

- In 2019, the shipment of 5G smartphones had achieved a considerable height. Samsung has announced that in 2019 it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G phones globally, giving customers the ability to experience next-generation speed and performance. As of now, Samsung accounted for more than 40% of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering customers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy Note10 5G, S10 5G, Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently released Galaxy Fold 5G and Galaxy A90 5G.

- As a result of the trade tensions between the US and China, Huawei’s products were banned in the United States. This trade war will directly affect its United States market and considerably disrupts the ambition to become the leading 5G smartphone brand globally. A direct consequence is an inability for Huawei to use Google’s Android technology and associated services in the coming years. This has caused the new Mate 30 Pro, announced in September 2019, to come without Google’s service, and the same is now happening with the more recently announced P40 pro, as these two devices will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC.



North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



- The major driver for the North America geographic segment’s growth is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.

- The United States is one of the significant innovators and investors in the 5G market, owing to a significant investment for 5G deployment. The end-user industry in the United States accounts for a considerable portion of the global consumption of 5G technology. In this region, the US dominates the regional 5G market, regarding investment, adoption, and applications.

- Telecom operators in the country, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, have made billion-dollar deals with 5G device vendors, such as Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE, to build up their 5G network infrastructure in the US.

- According to the Ericsson’s Mobility Report 2019, in North America, the average smartphone data traffic is expected to increase from 8.5 GB per user a month in 2019 to 45 GB a month in 2025. Additionally, 5G subscriptions in the region are predicted to account for 55% of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2024. This will create a need for infrastructure development and upgradation.



Competitive Landscape

The 5G devices market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focus on expanding their customer base. These vendors focus on the research and development investment in introducing new solutions, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.



- In April 2020, Samsung had revealed the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones, adding 5G connectivity and enhanced innovations to the popular Galaxy A range. The newly developed products are packed with the latest features, including an Infinity-O display, quad camera, and connectivity through 5G. The A51 5G and A71 5G are designed to create exciting and accessible mobile experiences every day.

- In March 2020, HMD Global announced newly developed Nokia 5G smartphones and its brand-new hassle-free data roaming service. The recently launched Nokia 8.3 5G is the first 5G Nokia smartphone added to the portfolio. It is joined by the new Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5.3, and the latest addition to the Nokia 5310 family. The 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor based on 7nm process tech and supports 5G modem.



