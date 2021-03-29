Asia Pacific Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2021-2026: IPTV Subscribers will Overtake Cable in 2024, Adding 51 Million Subscribers Between 2020 and 2026

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific will have 630 million pay TV subscribers by 2026, up from 609 million at end-2020. India will add 21 million. China and India together will have nearly 500 million subs. The number of TV households will grow by 54 million to 979 million.
Six countries will lose pay TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026. Most will be developed countries, but China is also included. China will fall by 10 million subscribers. This is cord-cutting, but represents only a 3% decline to 318 million.
IPTV subscribers will overtake cable in 2024. IPTV will add 51 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take its total to 283 million. Digital and analog cable subscriptions will fall by 19 million and 13 million respectively. Pay satellite TV sector will increase by only 2 million subscribers to take the total to 83 million.
Key Topics Covered:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 56-page PDF document.
- Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 46-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
