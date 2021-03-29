Global Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications Market to 2024: Shipments of Connected Digital Signs to Reach 32.8 Million Units

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shipments of connected digital signs to reach 32.8 million units in 2024



Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications is the foremost source of information about the adoption of wireless M2M and IoT solutions in the digital signage industry. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

According to this research report, global shipments of connected digital signage displays grew by 16.7 percent to 17.2 million units in 2019. Market growth is driven by greater demand for digital signage solutions in all market verticals, technological advancements, and a continued decline in prices. Shipments to the EU28+2 countries totalled an estimated 3.9 million units, whereas shipments to North America reached 4.8 million units. The Rest of the World market accounted for the remaining 8.5 million units.

The analyst forecasts that global shipments of connected digital signs will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8 percent in the next five years to reach 32.8 million units by 2024. As a result, the number of connected digital signage displays in active use worldwide will grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent from an estimated 63.8 million units in 2019 to 129.4 million units in 2024. The digital signage industry is highly fragmented with a large number of companies active in the marketplace. As for other fragmented markets, consolidation is increasingly taking place among the industry vendors as the market matures.

"The digital signage space has seen a large number of M&As over the past years involving various companies active in this industry", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst. He adds that one of the most significant deals on the digital signage market is STRATACACHE's acquisition of Scala in 2016. The deal cemented STRATACACHE's position as a key player with a broad global footprint and total revenues which are now approaching the billion-dollar range.

STRATACACHE has over the years performed numerous acquisitions in the digital signage space and related fields, including Premier Retail Networks (PRN), Vertigo Digital Displays, Real Digital Media, LIFT Network, Walkbase, iDKLIC, X2O Media, Sys-Teams and POPSCREENS (now called Scala China). "One of the most eye-catching deals in 2020 so far is further the agreement between NEC and Sharp to create a joint venture by combining NEC Display Solutions with Sharp", continued Mr. Andersson.

Under the terms of the transaction, NEC will transfer majority ownership of NEC Display Solutions to Sharp. "While the consolidation trend contributes to limiting the number of participants in the marketplace, there is also a steady inflow of new players including start-ups eyeing the digital signage industry", concluded Mr. Andersson.

Digital signage is today used in numerous market verticals such as retail, healthcare, transportation, office and enterprise, education, foodservice, and outdoor signage. At the end of 2019, there were approximately 63.8 million connected digital screens in use worldwide. The analyst forecasts that this number will grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent to reach 129.4 million units by 2024. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products, and markets.

Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications is the third consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the global digital signage market. This strategic research report provides you with 60 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Introduction

1.1 Overview of the digital signage industry

1.2 The digital signage value chain

1.2.1 Display screen vendors

1.2.2 Media player vendors

1.2.3 Content management system providers

1.2.4 Installers, system integrators and network operators

1.3 Application areas

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Office and enterprise

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Foodservice

1.3.7 Outdoor signage

2 Evolution of the digital signage industry

2.1 Advancements in technology

2.1.1 From non-connected to connected digital signs

2.1.2 Media player form factors

2.1.3 Display technologies

3 Vendor profiles

3.1 Media player vendors

3.1.1 Advantech

3.1.2AOPEN

3.1.3 Arrow Electronics

3.1.4 BrightSign

3.1.5IAdea

3.1.6 IBASE

3.1.7 Rikomagic

3.1.8 Shuttle

3.2 Display screen vendors

3.2.1 DynaScan Technology

3.2.2 Elo Touch Solutions

3.2.3 Leyard and Planar

3.2.4 LG Electronics

3.2.5 NEC Display Solutions

3.2.6 Panasonic

3.2.7 Samsung Electronics

3.2.8 Sharp

3.3 Content management system providers

3.3.1 Broadsign

3.3.2 Cineplex Digital Media

3.3.3 Four Winds Interactive

3.3.4 Grassfish

3.3.5 Industry Weapon

3.3.6 Rise Vision

3.3.7 RMG

3.3.8 Scala (STRATACACHE)

3.3.9 Signagelive

3.3.10 STRATACACHE

3.3.11 Wondersign

4 Forecasts and conclusions

4.1 Market trends and drivers

4.1.1 Modularisation of the value chain continues

4.1.2 The digital signage market expands

4.1.3 Industry consolidation reduces market fragmentation

4.1.4 Technological advancements drive market development

4.1.5Digital signage has become a central platform for digital marketing

4.2 Market forecasts

4.2.1 Digital signage displays

4.2.2 Media players

4.2.3 Connectivity in digital signage



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc3oqi