Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the First Quarter of 2021

LONDON, March 29, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here

The presentation will be published on our website:

https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI)

