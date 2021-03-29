Seasoned Media and Digital Marketing Executive Sharon Boddie Joins Grapefruit Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) today announces that Sharon Boddie will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sharon has over 20 years’ experience working in global media and digital marketing roles, leading Amazon, Apple, Fox, Farmers Insurance, Hulu and other Fortune 500 media campaigns. She is currently the Head of Media for Amazon Studios and Prime Video in Los Angeles, California. Most recently, she led breakthrough media campaigns in support of feature films including “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” as well as “Coming 2 America” featuring Eddie Murphy, which have created cultural zeitgeist launches globally. Sharon Boddie is an experienced media executive with a proven, successful track record of releasing new products and IP for the world’s leading brands, advertising firms and media agencies, including successfully launching Apple Watch, Apple Music and the iPhone 6 in the role of the global digital media lead for Apple at their partner media agency OMD.



With respect to the appointment of Sharon Boddie to the board of directors, Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “As Head of Media for Amazon Studios and Prime Video, Sharon has been a pioneer in both traditional and online media. Grapefruit is truly excited to welcome a media professional of her caliber to our board of directors. We believe her strong corporate experience, especially in strategic marketing and media as well as building a global business in both developed and emerging markets, will be extremely valuable as Grapefruit continues to expand its presence and brand around the world.”

“We conducted an exhaustive search for someone who could immediately add some real horsepower to further strengthen our board’s diversity, breadth of talent and background, and we are delighted to have identified such an outstanding individual,” said Daniel Yourist, Grapefruit’s chief operating officer. “Sharon is a strategic marketing and media executive with a dynamic record of achievement. She possesses a unique skill set that will assist Grapefruit in significantly broadening its reach and message to the public at large. I’m absolutely confident that Sharon is going to make an immediate, significant positive impact on our company.”

Sharon Boddie commented, “I am honored to have been appointed to the Grapefruit board of directors. Over the last several months, I have admired Grapefruit’s values and commitment to the notion that technology in its best form should empower people to improve their day-to-day lives, and Grapefruit’s Hourglass technology clearly embodies those values. I look forward to working with Bradley and the other board members to help Grapefruit deliver that value to an ever-expanding audience. I appreciate the rare opportunity to be involved at the ground floor level of a truly disruptive technology such as Hourglass and the many benefits it will deliver to its users.”

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement



Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: the Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2020, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bradley Yourist

ir@grapefruitblvd.com

18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07

Desert Hot Springs, California 92240

(760) 205-1382

https://grapefruitblvd.com/

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com