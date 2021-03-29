New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039515/?utm_source=GNW

Pressure ulcers can range in severity from patches of discolored skin to open wounds that expose the underlying bone or muscle.



Pressure ulcers commonly found in body parts such as heels, elbows, hips, and base of the spine. Pressure ulcers usually affect individuals with mobility disorders. People with age over 70 years particularly vulnerable to pressure ulcers due to factors such as reduced aging of the skin, blood supply, and older people having a higher rate of mobility problems. Therefore the technological advancements in wound care therapy and an increase in the geriatric population are the key driving factors in the pressure ulcer treatment market.



Foam Dressing is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market



Foam dressings are semipermeable polyurethane material used in wound care. Foam dressings are adhesive and non-adhesive dressings and this can be used for a skin graft, surgical and infected wounds, burns, abrasions, lacerations, draining peristomal wounds, and leg ulcers. With the increasing geriatric population, traffic accident cases, and surgeries the demand for foam dressings is expected to increase the growth of the wound care dressings segment.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America expected to hold a major market share in the global pressure ulcer treatment market due to the rising geriatric population, increasing the number of cases of pressure ulcers among the geriatric population, and surge in demand for dressings, devices, and sealants in this region. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in wound care therapy and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



The pressure ulcer treatment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the technological advancements, and developing health care infrastructure.



The pressure ulcers treatment market is fragmented competitive and consists of of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the market players are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P, Inc, Coloplast Group.



